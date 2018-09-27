news

Real Madrid star Luka Modric and France boss Didier Deschamp were the biggest winners of the FIFA The Best Award ceremony that held on Monday, September 24 with votings from national team coaches and captain including that of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr and Mikel John Obi.

Modric's World Cup

Modri beat his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win the Men’s Player of the Year award after getting 29.05% of the votes.

Ronaldo got 19. 08% while Salah managed 11.23% of the votes with the rest shared among the top 10.

National team coaches and captains from around the world were asked to vote for three nominees for both awards and the results of the votes have been published.

Rohr and Mikel's votes

Super Eagles boss Rohr voted for Modric, French youngster Kylian Mbappe and Belgian international Eden Hazard.

Captain of the Super Eagles Mikel had Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Modric in that order.

Nigerian journalist Christian Okpara represented the Nigerian media in the votes and had Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, Modric and Mbappe in that order.

For Coach of the Year, Rohr had Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola in that order while his captain Mikel chose Zidane first with Guardiola and Croatia coach Dalic Zlatko.

For the Nigerian media, Okpara went with Zidane, Deschamps and Zlatko.

As Argentina captain, Messi has Ronaldo in his top three votes with Modric and Mbappe.

Ronaldo, however, did not return the favour voting for his former Real Madrid teammates Varane, Modric and Antoine Griezmann.

Modric has Varane, Ronaldo and Griezmann in his top three.