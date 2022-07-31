See FIFA's reaction to Super Eagles star Joe Aribo's wonder goal

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian midfielder scored one of the best goals this year in Southampton's clash against Villarreal this year.

Joe Aribo scored his first goal for Southampton in brilliant fashion
Joe Aribo scored his first goal for Southampton in brilliant fashion

FIFA has congratulated Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo on his brilliant goal in Southampton's pre-season clash against Villarreal on Saturday afternoon.

Aribo got off the mark for Southampton since joining from Rangers this summer. The Nigerian international restored parity for the Saints in their 2-1 loss to the Yellow Submarines.

Although Ralph Hasenhüttl's side lost the match, it was Aribo's goal that took the headlines. The 26-year-old took the ball from inside his half, went on an amazing and beat three defenders with his quick feet before curling into the top corner.

The goal, which Lionel Messi would have been proud of, has got the whole world talking, including FIFA. The World football governing body took to its Twitter account to praise Aribo for his brilliant individual goal.

FIFA said: This goal excited @SouthamptonFC fans yesterday.

Lung-bursting run from own half. Slalom style to rival best skier stars

Take a bow @J_Aribo.

Although it's just the middle of the year and a pre-season game, Aribo's goal could be in contention for the FIFA Puskas award later this year.

It is not the first time Aribo has scored a solo-run goal. The Nigerian scored one against Braga in his first year at Rangers, which earned him the Gers goal of the year in the 2019/2020 season.

Aribo will hope to replicate the same form in the Premier League with Southampton. The Super Eagles star will start life in the English top-flight when the Saints travel to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in their opening match of the season.

