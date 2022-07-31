See FIFA's reaction to Super Eagles star Joe Aribo's wonder goal

Aribo got off the mark for Southampton since joining from Rangers this summer. The Nigerian international restored parity for the Saints in their 2-1 loss to the Yellow Submarines.

Aribo grabs the headline

Although Ralph Hasenhüttl's side lost the match, it was Aribo's goal that took the headlines. The 26-year-old took the ball from inside his half, went on an amazing and beat three defenders with his quick feet before curling into the top corner.

The goal, which Lionel Messi would have been proud of, has got the whole world talking, including FIFA. The World football governing body took to its Twitter account to praise Aribo for his brilliant individual goal.

FIFA said: This goal excited @SouthamptonFC fans yesterday.

Lung-bursting run from own half. Slalom style to rival best skier stars

Take a bow @J_Aribo.

Although it's just the middle of the year and a pre-season game, Aribo's goal could be in contention for the FIFA Puskas award later this year.

Aribo's previous history

It is not the first time Aribo has scored a solo-run goal. The Nigerian scored one against Braga in his first year at Rangers, which earned him the Gers goal of the year in the 2019/2020 season.