RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

FIFA punishes more than 50 nations for bad behaviour

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Argentina were punished for the behaviour of fans when Uruguay visited the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires for a World Cup qualifier in October

Argentina were punished for the behaviour of fans when Uruguay visited the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires for a World Cup qualifier in October Creator: ALEJANDRO PAGNI
Argentina were punished for the behaviour of fans when Uruguay visited the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires for a World Cup qualifier in October Creator: ALEJANDRO PAGNI

More than 50 nations have been punished for bad behaviour in recent internationals, FIFA said on Monday, though most fell far short of the two-match fan-ban on Hungary already announced.

Recommended articles

A list of rulings by the disciplinary committee of the governing body of world football included the details of Hungary's punishment for racism by supporters and breaches of security including smoke bombs and blocked staircases in matches against England and Andorra. 

Hungary have been hit with two home matches behind closed doors, one suspended, an away match without travelling supporters, and fines totalling 281,000 Swiss francs (266,000 euros). 

Albania, Mexico, Panama also have to play home matches behind closed doors while Polish fans are banned from one away game.

Argentina, Chile, El Salvador, Honduras, Montenegro, Peru must all play games with "a limited number of spectators".

Argentina also received a warning because their match against Bolivia kicked off late and were fined 30,000 Swiss francs, in addition to the fan ban, because of the "discriminatory behaviour" of fans when Uruguay visited. 

Andorra were among seven teams fined for amassing yellow cards after they collected six against England.

Other punishments include a 2,000 Swiss-franc fine for world champions France because supporters were not wearing masks during the 1-1 home draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina in early September in Strasbourg. 

Kazakhstan were fined because fans displayed a banner for Second World War soldiers from the Soviet Union who fought for the Nazis.

Moldova was punished because a drone interrupted the national anthems before the match against Austria. 

Many of the other fines were for objects being thrown or fireworks let off or other, unspecified, "order and security" offences. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UCL: Jorginho dropping to the bench against Malmo could give Chelsea an opportunity

UCL: Jorginho dropping to the bench against Malmo could give Chelsea an opportunity

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

The Messiah Super Eagles' Midfield Need

The Messiah Super Eagles' Midfield Need

FIFA punishes more than 50 nations for bad behaviour

FIFA punishes more than 50 nations for bad behaviour

Spurs in advanced talks with ex-Chelsea boss Conte: reports

Spurs in advanced talks with ex-Chelsea boss Conte: reports

Chelsea in a 'good place' ahead of Malmo clash, says Tuchel

Chelsea in a 'good place' ahead of Malmo clash, says Tuchel

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pressure

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pressure

What will it take for Super Eagles to have a permanent home again?

What will it take for Super Eagles to have a permanent home again?

Onyeka will thrive against Burnley

Onyeka will thrive against Burnley

Trending

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

2022 WCQ: 3 players that may gate-crash Rohr's list ahead of Super Eagles' Liberia, Cape Verde clash

Gernot Rohr

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke)

Why Super Eagles need Victor Moses ahead of the 2021 AFCON

Victor Moses (Instagram/Victor Moses)