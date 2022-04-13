FIFA launches football version of Netflix with new streaming platform

pulse senegal

FIFA+ is a free service will offer live streaming of thousands of football matches as well as archive footage of the World Cup and a library of other material in a variety of languages.

The world football's governing body in a statement has confirmed that the platform will show over 40,000 matches in 2022 including 11,000 women's games.

"From launch, 1,400 matches will be live-streamed monthly on FIFA+, rising rapidly,"

It is making its entire archive from the men's and women's World Cups available to watch, "totaling more than 2,000 hours.", FIFA said

While increasingly positioning itself as a rival to existing media companies, FIFA+ will also be used by the governing body to promote its sponsors.

"There is no plan to charge a subscription fee for the service, that doesn’t mean to say that we may not evolve over time should there be a value proposition that allows us to charge subscription if we step into premium rights or adopt other kind of models,"

"But there will always be a free experience on FIFA+.", FIFA director of strategy Charlotte Burr said.

The platform will also feature statistics, talk shows and documentaries, including a 90-minute documentary about former Brazil star Ronaldinho and Ronaldo.

The launch of the new platform could also see FIFA shift content off YouTube that it has previously used to broadcast classic matches and sports politics events.

The recent FIFA Congress in Qatar was not streamed on the long-standing video-sharing website unlike previously.

FIFA chief commercial officer Kay Madati said "we’re a bit more strategic about what goes where and when.”

