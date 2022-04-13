FIFA launches football version of Netflix with new streaming platform

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The World's football governing body aims to replicate the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime with the launched its own streaming platform called FIFA+

FIFA launches new streaming platform FIFA+
FIFA launches new streaming platform FIFA+

World football governing body FIFA have ventured into the streaming platform business as it launched a football version of Netflix and Amazon Prime called FIFA+ on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Recommended articles
FIFA
FIFA pulse senegal

FIFA+ is a free service will offer live streaming of thousands of football matches as well as archive footage of the World Cup and a library of other material in a variety of languages.

FIFA+
FIFA+ Twitter

The world football's governing body in a statement has confirmed that the platform will show over 40,000 matches in 2022 including 11,000 women's games.

"From launch, 1,400 matches will be live-streamed monthly on FIFA+, rising rapidly,"

It is making its entire archive from the men's and women's World Cups available to watch, "totaling more than 2,000 hours.", FIFA said

FIFA
FIFA Imago

While increasingly positioning itself as a rival to existing media companies, FIFA+ will also be used by the governing body to promote its sponsors.

Super Falcons and Barcelona Femini star Asisat Oshoala appears in the Womens category on FIFA+
Super Falcons and Barcelona Femini star Asisat Oshoala appears in the Womens category on FIFA+ FIFA

"There is no plan to charge a subscription fee for the service, that doesn’t mean to say that we may not evolve over time should there be a value proposition that allows us to charge subscription if we step into premium rights or adopt other kind of models,"

"But there will always be a free experience on FIFA+.", FIFA director of strategy Charlotte Burr said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino
FIFA President Gianni Infantino Imago

The platform will also feature statistics, talk shows and documentaries, including a 90-minute documentary about former Brazil star Ronaldinho and Ronaldo.

Brazilian soccer legend s Ronaldinho and Ronaldo
Brazilian soccer legend s Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Imago

The launch of the new platform could also see FIFA shift content off YouTube that it has previously used to broadcast classic matches and sports politics events.

The recent FIFA Congress in Qatar was not streamed on the long-standing video-sharing website unlike previously.

FIFA chief commercial officer Kay Madati said "we’re a bit more strategic about what goes where and when.”

UEFA.tv launched in 2017
UEFA.tv launched in 2017 UEFA

FIFA's latest streaming service comes with established platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime already investing heavily in sport-related content as they also join European football's governing body UEFA - who launched its own streaming service, UEFA.tv, in 2019.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Joe Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze

    Aribo, Chukwueze's performance show again Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure

  • Asisat Oshoala looks good in her latest post on social media

    Injured Oshoala shows off style in new photos

  • FIFA launches new streaming platform FIFA+

    FIFA launches football version of Netflix with new streaming platform

Recommended articles

Aribo, Chukwueze's performance show again Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure

Aribo, Chukwueze's performance show again Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure

Injured Oshoala shows off style in new photos

Injured Oshoala shows off style in new photos

FIFA launches football version of Netflix with new streaming platform

FIFA launches football version of Netflix with new streaming platform

Masterclass! Unai Emery's Villarreal trap leaves 7 Bayern players offside (VIDEO)

Masterclass! Unai Emery's Villarreal trap leaves 7 Bayern players offside (VIDEO)

'We were not lucky' - Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper denies suggestions Real Madrid were 'lucky'

'We were not lucky' - Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper denies suggestions Real Madrid were 'lucky'

Erik Ten Hang to Manchester United reaches final stages

Erik Ten Hang to Manchester United reaches final stages

Trending

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast
AWCON

Onumonu, Ajibade shine as Super Falcons of Nigeria hold Canada to 2-2 draw in Langford

The Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a 1-2 victory away against Canada in Langford

Mikel Obi and Victor Moses headline 5 Nigerian Players that have played for Chelsea

5 Super Eagles players who have played for Chelsea
Super Eagles

5 players that can lead Nigeria to AFCON 2023 glory

Udogie and Lookman

Ex-midfielder Seyi Olofinjana set to be offered job by the NFF

Seyi Olofinjana

New Super Falcons captain Ebi hints at retirement, calls Australia-New Zealand 2023 'my last World Cup'

Onome Ebi
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Adekunle Gold leads reactions as Benzema eliminates Chelsea from UCL

Social media reactions as Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions league by Real Madrid on Tuesday night
UCL

Watch David Alaba, Marcelo dressing room celebration after Chelsea's defeat

Real-Madrid-Chelsea-Benzema-670x370