World football governing body FIFA have ventured into the streaming platform business as it launched a football version of Netflix and Amazon Prime called FIFA+ on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
FIFA launches football version of Netflix with new streaming platform
The World's football governing body aims to replicate the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime with the launched its own streaming platform called FIFA+
FIFA+ is a free service will offer live streaming of thousands of football matches as well as archive footage of the World Cup and a library of other material in a variety of languages.
The world football's governing body in a statement has confirmed that the platform will show over 40,000 matches in 2022 including 11,000 women's games.
"From launch, 1,400 matches will be live-streamed monthly on FIFA+, rising rapidly,"
It is making its entire archive from the men's and women's World Cups available to watch, "totaling more than 2,000 hours.", FIFA said
While increasingly positioning itself as a rival to existing media companies, FIFA+ will also be used by the governing body to promote its sponsors.
"There is no plan to charge a subscription fee for the service, that doesn’t mean to say that we may not evolve over time should there be a value proposition that allows us to charge subscription if we step into premium rights or adopt other kind of models,"
"But there will always be a free experience on FIFA+.", FIFA director of strategy Charlotte Burr said.
The platform will also feature statistics, talk shows and documentaries, including a 90-minute documentary about former Brazil star Ronaldinho and Ronaldo.
The launch of the new platform could also see FIFA shift content off YouTube that it has previously used to broadcast classic matches and sports politics events.
The recent FIFA Congress in Qatar was not streamed on the long-standing video-sharing website unlike previously.
FIFA chief commercial officer Kay Madati said "we’re a bit more strategic about what goes where and when.”
FIFA's latest streaming service comes with established platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime already investing heavily in sport-related content as they also join European football's governing body UEFA - who launched its own streaming service, UEFA.tv, in 2019.
More from category
-
Aribo, Chukwueze's performance show again Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure
-
Injured Oshoala shows off style in new photos
-
FIFA launches football version of Netflix with new streaming platform