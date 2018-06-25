Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

FIFA investigates Swiss players' pro-Kosovo World Cup celebrations

Football FIFA investigates Swiss players' pro-Kosovo World Cup celebrations

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri on Saturday over their pro-Kosovo goal celebrations during the 2-1 win against Serbia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Xherdan Shaqiri (pictured) and Granit Xhaka, who both trace their roots to Kosovo, celebrated their goals against Serbia--whose government does not recognise Kosovo's independence--with a gesture referencing the Albanian flag play

Xherdan Shaqiri (pictured) and Granit Xhaka, who both trace their roots to Kosovo, celebrated their goals against Serbia--whose government does not recognise Kosovo's independence--with a gesture referencing the Albanian flag

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri on Saturday over their pro-Kosovo goal celebrations during the 2-1 win against Serbia.

Switzerland's scorers on Friday, Xhaka and Shaqiri, celebrated their goals by making a double eagle gesture with their hands to represent the Albanian flag.

Many people in Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority, identify with the flag.

Both players trace their roots to Kosovo, a former province of Serbia that declared independence in 2008 in a move that Belgrade still refuses to recognise.

FIFA bans all political messages or symbols in stadiums.

World football's governing body said it was also probing Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic for alleged statements made after the game.

Krstajic reacted to the defeat by calling for the match referee, Felix Brych of Germany, to be put on trial in a war crimes tribunal in the Hague for failing to award Serbia a penalty.

Serbia were furious when Brych failed to award a spot-kick in the 66th minute after Aleksandar Mitrovic was wrestled to the ground in the penalty area by Swiss defenders Stephan Lichtsteiner and Fabian Schaer.

Disciplinary proceedings have also been opened against the Serbian football association for crowd disturbances and the display of political and offensive messages by Serbian fans.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
2 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet
3 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet

Football

Raphael Varane is likely to captain France as Didier Deschamps rotates his squad for the Denmark game
Football Deschamps says France won't offer Denmark any favours
Colombia coach Jose Pekerman at training on Monday plotting Senegal's downfall
Football After Poland win, Pekerman may tinker for Senegal clash
Germany forward Marco Reus (right) celebrates his goal against Sweden in Sochi
Football Germany must ignore pressure in South Korean World Cup test, says Reus
Many Brazil fans have been disappointed by Neymar's performances in the team's first two World Cup fixtures, with the player mocked online for his frequent dives
Football Brazil bar to give shots every time Neymar falls