FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals

FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals Creator: OZAN KOSE
FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals Creator: OZAN KOSE

FIFA is in "advanced discussions" to suspend the Russian national team from international competitions including the World Cup following the invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP on Monday.

Recommended articles

The source said Russia would be expelled from the World Cup "unless the situation improves".

The Russian team are due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final on March 24, and would go on to face Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the finals in Qatar later this year.

FIFA announced on Sunday that Russian teams would be allowed to continue playing under the name of the Football Union of Russia, playing home games on neutral territory and behind closed doors, and with the Russian flag and anthem banned.

Those measures were dismissed as "totally unacceptable" by Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza, who added that Poland would not play their World Cup play-off with Russia, "no matter what the name of the team is."

Sweden and the Czech Republic followed suit, with Swedish FA chief Karl-Erik Nilsson saying he was "displeased" with FIFA's decision.

The draw for the World Cup is due to be held in Doha on April 1 with the tournament taking place in November and December.

The International Olympic Committee on Monday called on sports organisers to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants".

UEFA, which last week stripped the Russian city of Saint Petersburg of this season's Champions League final and moved the game to Paris, must now decide whether to exclude Russia from the women's European Championship.

Russia are due to play the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in their group at the 16-team tournament in England in July.

Spartak Moscow also face being kicked out of the Europa League.

They are scheduled to play RB Leipzig of Germany in the last 16 next month. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals Creator: OZAN KOSE

    FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup

  • IOC president Thomas Bach gives a speech during the Beijing Winter Olympics Creator: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

    IOC calls for ban on Russians from world sport

  • Trevor Chalobah reacts on social media after requiring stitches following nasty Naby Keita's nasty tackle on Sunday

    Chelsea's Nathaniel Chalobah hits out at referee after receiving 6 stitches following nasty tackle from Liverpool's Naby Keita

Recommended articles

IOC calls for ban on Russians from world sport

IOC calls for ban on Russians from world sport

FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup

FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup

Chelsea's Nathaniel Chalobah hits out at referee after receiving 6 stitches following nasty tackle from Liverpool's Naby Keita

Chelsea's Nathaniel Chalobah hits out at referee after receiving 6 stitches following nasty tackle from Liverpool's Naby Keita

FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup

FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup

'Ban Russian Drivers from Racing' - Ukraine charges FIA

'Ban Russian Drivers from Racing' - Ukraine charges FIA

French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow of chateau

French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow of chateau

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
OPINION

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto'o: Okocha v Ronaldinho