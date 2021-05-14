RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

FIFA give City's Laporte green light for Spain switch

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester City's French defender Aymeric Laporte can play for Spain say FIFA

Manchester City's French defender Aymeric Laporte can play for Spain say FIFA
Manchester City's French defender Aymeric Laporte can play for Spain say FIFA AFP

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has been approved to play for Spain instead of France at Euro 2020, FIFA told AFP on Friday.

The news comes after the 26-year-old defender who spent eight years at Athletic Bilbao was granted Spanish nationality earlier this week.

Born in Agen in France he was called up three times for Les Blues but never actually made it onto the pitch.

France coach Didier Deschamps has a wealth of options at centre-back, with Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet and Kurt Zouma among those picked ahead of Laporte in recent months.

Instead Laporte is now set to play for Spain at Euro 2020, potentially alongside Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

He could be a valuable addition to the Spanish squad given the central defence has been a problem area for coach Luis Enrique.

Gerard Pique retired in 2018 and the spot next to Ramos has been filled by a number of players, including Villarreal's Pau Torres, Real Sociedad's Inigo Martinez and Eric Garcia of Manchester City.

