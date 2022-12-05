FIFA considering major changes to World Cup format in 2026

AFP

There have been suggestions of possible format systems in recent weeks but a few of these ideas have been met with some criticism. However, FIFA are now set to announce a definitive group system for the tournament set to be hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. This will be the first World Cup with 48 teams, 16 more than the current format.

Former Arsenal manager, Arsène Wenger who has been the director of global football development since November 2019, spoke about the three scenarios considered for the 2026 showpiece.

A revolutionary change to the World Cup

Arsene Wenger has been very vocal about the ideas being worked on by FIFA

"It is not decided. There will be 16 groups of three, 12 sets of four or two large table sides each with six groups of four. It's like having two 24-team tournaments," Wenger said, adding: "The FIFA Council will make the decision, I think next year."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino Outlines Plans

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has reportedly backed out of the previous plan to have 16 groups of three teams.

