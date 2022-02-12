FIFA Club World Cup: Interesting stats from Chelsea’s latest triumph

Clutch King Kai

AFP

Kai Havertz’s goal won Chelsea the coveted FIFA Club World Cup trophy for the first time, thus making history in multiple ways.

Havertz scored the winning goal in May 2021 against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final to qualify Chelsea for the Club World Cup where he has now once again scored the winner.

AFP

As a result, the German becomes the first player to score winning goals in both the UEFA Champions League final and the subsequent FIFA Club World Cup final since Lionel Messi did so for Barcelona in 2011. He is also the first player in history to do so for a Premier League team.

Wayne Rooney is the only other player to have scored in a Champions League and Club World Cup final but it was in consecutive editions.

Mendy’s many medals

Six days ago, Edouard Mendy was in goal for Senegal as they lifted the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Egypt in the final.

Africa Top Sports

Today he was in goal for Chelsea as they won the FIFA Club World Cup against Palmeiras. Not only is that two trophies in a week, but it is also Mendy’s fourth since joining Chelsea in 2020.

The interesting part is that Edouard Mendy has only played 84 games for Chelsea and Senegal during that period which means he is currently averaging a trophy every 21 games.

That stat may yet get even better as Mendy has a chance to win another trophy this February when Chelsea face Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

Azpilicueta’s atonement

Reuters

When Chelsea played in the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in 2012, Cesar Azpilicueta had only been at the club for five months and was an 83rd-minute substitute in that 1-0 defeat to Corinthians.

Almost a decade later, Azpilicueta remains the only surviving player from that squad that failed in 2012 so it was perhaps poetic justice for him to captain the team to glory this time.

Imago

The Club World Cup trophy means Azpilicueta has now completed the set at Chelsea, having already previously won the Premier League, Europa League, Champions League, Super Cup, FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

He becomes the first-ever Chelsea player to win every possible trophy for the club, which is quite remarkable.

The Roman empire

AFP

This latest FIFA Club World Cup is the 21st trophy Chelsea have won since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003. It was fitting that the Russian Billionaire was in Abu Dhabi to watch the final and witness his beloved team lift that elusive trophy.