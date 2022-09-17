FIFA bans former Golden Eaglets star for 4 years

The 24-year-old was banned from the sport for an extended duration by the world football governing body FIFA.

The ban on Okonkwo is a result of a doping violation discovered by t the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal.

Jorge Ivan Palacio Chairperson of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee confirmed the ban on Okonkwo in a statement put out by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The ban on Okonkwo is now worldwide and extended given the decision by FIFA after he stated his case.

Pulse Nigeria

Ban on Orji Okonkwo

A statement by FIFA on the ban on Okonkwo by FIFA said, “Consequently, the Committee decided to extend the sanction imposed on the player by the Italian NADO on 20 June 2022.

"More specifically, the player is sanctioned with a four (4) years suspension from all football-related activities in accordance with the Decision.”

The four-year ban is in effect from February 25, 2022, until February 24, 2026. Okonkwo made a name for himself while in Italy playing for Reggina, Bologna, and other lower league sides.