FIFA bans former Golden Eaglets star for 4 years

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

After being found guilty of doping, FIFA unleashes a 4-year ban on Orji Okonkwo.

FIFA bans Orji Okonkwo for 4 years
FIFA bans Orji Okonkwo for 4 years

Former Golden Eaglets star Orji Okonkwo has been banned from football for four years.

Recommended articles

The 24-year-old was banned from the sport for an extended duration by the world football governing body FIFA.

The ban on Okonkwo is a result of a doping violation discovered by t the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal.

Jorge Ivan Palacio Chairperson of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee confirmed the ban on Okonkwo in a statement put out by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The ban on Okonkwo is now worldwide and extended given the decision by FIFA after he stated his case.

Orji Okonkwo is banned from the sport for an extended duration by the world football governing body FIFA
Orji Okonkwo is banned from the sport for an extended duration by the world football governing body FIFA Pulse Nigeria

A statement by FIFA on the ban on Okonkwo by FIFA said, “Consequently, the Committee decided to extend the sanction imposed on the player by the Italian NADO on 20 June 2022.

"More specifically, the player is sanctioned with a four (4) years suspension from all football-related activities in accordance with the Decision.”

The four-year ban is in effect from February 25, 2022, until February 24, 2026. Okonkwo made a name for himself while in Italy playing for Reggina, Bologna, and other lower league sides.

Okonkwo along with Napoli's Victor Osimhen, and Villareals' Samuel Chukwueze were part of the Golden Eaglets team that won the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Aribo, Osimhen and other notable snubs in the Super Eagles squad against Algeria

Aribo, Osimhen and other notable snubs in the Super Eagles squad against Algeria

Asisat Oshoala returns for Barca, plays first competitive game in 2 months

Asisat Oshoala returns for Barca, plays first competitive game in 2 months

FIFA bans former Golden Eaglets star for 4 years

FIFA bans former Golden Eaglets star for 4 years

Peseiro calls up Ahmed Musa, 24 others for Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Peseiro calls up Ahmed Musa, 24 others for Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Unpacking the El Derbi de Madrid - the biggest game in LaLiga this weekend

Unpacking the El Derbi de Madrid - the biggest game in LaLiga this weekend

Shehu Abdullahi joins Bulgarian side PFC Levski Sofia [Photos]

Shehu Abdullahi joins Bulgarian side PFC Levski Sofia [Photos]

Trending

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

How Super Eagles players were rated on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Ndidi and Osimhen lead list of highest-rated Super Eagles stars

Ayo Obileye has been a standout performer for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership
COMMENT

EMI LOKAN! Why Ayo Obileye MUST be on the next Super Eagles list

Victor Osimhen and Umar Sadiq are out of Nigeria's squad against Algeria

What options are available for Super Eagles after Sadiq, Osimhen's injuries?