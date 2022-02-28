FIFA bans international games in Russia, no flag or anthem allowed

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

World football’s governing body FIFA has decided that no international competition shall be played in Russia, with home matches being played on neutral territory and without spectators.

FIFA (AF24NEWS)
FIFA (AF24NEWS)

FIFA disclosed its decision in a statement on Sunday, following international condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended articles

It also said Russia would have to compete in international football under the name “Football Union of Russia (RFU)”.

“No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate,” FIFA added.

There have been calls for Russia’s men’s team to be barred from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November and December.

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have all refused to play against Russia in the World Cup play-offs.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

More from category

  • The most epic reactions to Kepa's penalty miss against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final

    'Dem dey throw bomb, Kepa sef dey throw him own' - Epic Reactions as fans drag Kepa following penalty miss in Carabao Cup final loss

  • FA (Football365)

    FA says England won’t play against Russia in “foreseeable future”

  • FIFA (AF24NEWS)

    FIFA bans international games in Russia, no flag or anthem allowed

Recommended articles

'Dem dey throw bomb, Kepa sef dey throw him own' - Epic Reactions as fans drag Kepa following penalty miss in Carabao Cup final loss

'Dem dey throw bomb, Kepa sef dey throw him own' - Epic Reactions as fans drag Kepa following penalty miss in Carabao Cup final loss

Anthony Joshua and Israel Adesanya fly the NIGERIAN flag in Lawrence Okolie's victory

Anthony Joshua and Israel Adesanya fly the NIGERIAN flag in Lawrence Okolie's victory

FA says England won’t play against Russia in “foreseeable future

FA says England won’t play against Russia in “foreseeable future”

FIFA bans international games in Russia, no flag or anthem allowed

FIFA bans international games in Russia, no flag or anthem allowed

Russia facing World Cup exile after 'unacceptable' FIFA plan

Russia facing World Cup exile after 'unacceptable' FIFA plan

Hernandez late strike hands Galaxy win over New York

Hernandez late strike hands Galaxy win over New York

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli