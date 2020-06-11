Lorient completed the signing of Mubarak Wakaso from Portuguese side Rio Ave FC in 2017 but they failed to pay a part of the transfer fee as solidary compensation to third-tier Ghanaian side for the development of the player as required by FIFA.

The Kasoa based side hired the services of renowned Ghanaian football transfer expert Ashford Tetteh Oku, who is the owner of Offside Oku to help the club get what is due them from the French side.

The FIFA disciplinary Committee sat on the matter and directed that Lorient should pay 10,000 euros to Cheetah or face immediate transfer ban.

The were given a period between May 5 to June 5 to settle the said amount to the Cheetah FC, but as of now Lorient are yet to heed to FIFA directives, so Tettey Oku has written to FIFA to take action against the Les Merlus.

On Monday, June 8, 2020, Tettey Oku wrote to FIFA and the France Football Federation to trigger the process until they make payment.

If they persist, Offside Consult will move for points deduction/demotion.