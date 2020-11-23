This decision was made by the adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee via a statement on FIFA official twitter handle on Monday.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Ahmad Ahmad, President of (CAF) and a FIFA Vice-President, guilty of having breached article 15 (Duty of loyalty).

“Article 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) and article 25 (Abuse of position) of the 2020 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as article 28 (Misappropriation of funds) of the 2018 edition.

“The investigation into Ahmad’s conduct in his position as CAF President during the period from 2017 to 2019 concerned various CAF-related governance issues.

“This also includes the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF’s dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities.

FIFA said in its decision that following an extensive hearing, the adjudicatory chamber ruled that, based on information gathered by the investigatory chamber, Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty.

“He had also offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President, pursuant to the FIFA Code of Ethics.

“Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for five years.

“In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 200,000 has been imposed on Ahmad,’’ the statement said.

The committee also added that “the terms of the decision were notified to Ahmad today, the date on which the ban comes into force.

“In accordance with article 78 paragraph 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the full, motivated decision will be notified to Ahmad in the next 60 days, after which it will be published on legal.fifa.com,’’ the statement concluded.