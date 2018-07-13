Pulse.ng logo
FIFA asks TV producers to cut down on fan close-ups over sexism fears

FIFA said Friday it had asked TV producers to reduce the number of close-up shots of spectators at the World Cup final to avoid any "suggestions of sexual connotations".

FIFA is concerned over close-up shots of fans at the World Cup play

FIFA is concerned over close-up shots of fans at the World Cup

(AFP)

The feed supplied by FIFA and used by TV stations around the world shows spectators in the stands to complement the coverage of the matches in Russia.

The cameras sometimes zoom in on female spectators.

FIFA said it had issued guidance to TV producers for the two remaining matches of the tournament -- Saturday's third-place playoff between England and Belgium and Sunday's France v Croatia final.

"We prefer that the coverage avoids exaggerated or extended duration close-ups that could lead to suggestions of sexual connotations or gender bias," a FIFA spokesman said.

