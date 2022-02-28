OFFICIAL: FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions

This means the Russian national team and clubs will play in the World Cup and European Championships, while Spartak Moscow have also lost their place in the Europa League.

"FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams and clubs alike, will be excluded from FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," FIFA said in a statement.

The ban from FIFA and UEFA means Russia will not be able to face Poland in the World Cup playoff slated for next month, with Spartak Moscow also losing their Europa League round of 16 place to the German side, RB Leipzig.

FIFA came under heavy criticism for not going hard on Russia having initially announced that Russia will be allowed to continue to the men's 2022 World Cup playoffs under a different name at a neutral ground, with no national anthem and flag.

However, both the world and European governing bodies have now decided to ban Russian football from all competitions sine die.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace among the people," FIFA's statement added.

