OFFICIAL: FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

FIFA and UEFA have reacted to calls from all quarters to ban Russia from all competitions

FIFA and UEFA have banned Russia from all footballing competitions following attacks on Ukraine
FIFA and UEFA have banned Russia from all footballing competitions following attacks on Ukraine

FIFA and UEFA have confirmed that Russia and Russian clubs will play no further part in their competitions till further notice following attacks on Ukraine.

Recommended articles

This means the Russian national team and clubs will play in the World Cup and European Championships, while Spartak Moscow have also lost their place in the Europa League.

FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals
FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals AFP

"FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams and clubs alike, will be excluded from FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," FIFA said in a statement.

The ban from FIFA and UEFA means Russia will not be able to face Poland in the World Cup playoff slated for next month, with Spartak Moscow also losing their Europa League round of 16 place to the German side, RB Leipzig.

The Russian team are supposed to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off on March 24
The Russian team are supposed to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off on March 24 AFP

FIFA came under heavy criticism for not going hard on Russia having initially announced that Russia will be allowed to continue to the men's 2022 World Cup playoffs under a different name at a neutral ground, with no national anthem and flag.

However, both the world and European governing bodies have now decided to ban Russian football from all competitions sine die.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace among the people," FIFA's statement added.

Spartak Moscow set to lose their place in the Europa League
Spartak Moscow set to lose their place in the Europa League Pulse Nigeria

The decision to ban Russia from all football-related competitions was adopted by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, the highest decision-making bodies of FIFA and UEFA.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Ousmane Dembele blasting in his goal against Bilbao Creator: Pau BARRENA

    Barcelona president Laporta softens stance on Dembele

  • Head of Russia's Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov has said the IOC's call for a sports ban would be unfair Creator: Dimitar DILKOFF

    IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

  • FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals Creator: OZAN KOSE

    Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Recommended articles

Russia's Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become new World Number 1

Russia's Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become new World Number 1

Barcelona president Laporta softens stance on Dembele

Barcelona president Laporta softens stance on Dembele

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

OFFICIAL: FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions

OFFICIAL: FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions

Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
OPINION

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto'o: Okocha v Ronaldinho