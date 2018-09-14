news

The latest edition of the popular world football game will soon be available after the trailer and demo were released.

The top 100 players have been released with no active Nigerian player making the grade, therefore Pulse Sports compiles a list of the country’s best rated in the game.

1. Jay Jay Okocha midfielder

Legendary Nigerian midfielder Austin Jay Jay Okocha is the highest rated player on the latest FIFA 19 with an overall rating of 87.

Jay Jay who is regarded as one of the finest players to wear the green and white has pace 83, shooting 79, passing 84, dribbling 91, defence 41 and physic 58.

Now retired Okocha is not among the regular players and is given the icon card on the game.

2. Wilfred Ndidi midfielder

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi consistent performances in the Premier League makes him the second-ranked Nigerian player in FIFA 19 with an average of 80.

The 21-year-old is rewarded for his fine form with Leicester despite not being among Europe’s elite Ndidi is undisputedly among the first names on the team list for Claude Puel and continued his impressive form at the 2018 FIFA World Cup where he played all 90 minutes in all three group games.

Wilfred Ndidi stats

He has pace 73, shooting 62, passing 65, dribbling 73, defence 83 and physic 82.

Ndidi is still 21 but is the highest ranked Nigerian actively playing and has many years to develop as a professional footballer and boost his rankings.

3. Victor Moses forward

Retired Super Eagles forward Victor Moses is the third highest ranked Nigerian on FIFA 19 with an overall of 78 .

Chelsea star who was ranked highly when they won the Premier League is the second highest among the players active.

The 27-year-old attacker pace 78, shooting 70, passing 74, dribbling 80, defence 73 and physic 71.

4. Ahmed Musa forward

Super Eagles all-time highest goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup is the fourth highest ranked Nigerian on FIFA 19 with an overall of 75.

No doubt Musa’s heroics at the 2018 edition in Russia were put into consideration to boost his rankings.

He has pace 93, shooting 74, passing 62, dribbling 76, defence 30 and physic 56 all which point to his explosiveness in the final third.

Still, 25-years-old Musa moved from Premier League giants Leicester City to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia but is one of the best Nigerian players in the video game.

5. Leon Balogun defender

Nigerian defensive rock Leon Balogun is the fifth highest ranked Nigerian of FIFA 19 with an overall rating of 75.

Following his move from Mainz to Brighton & Hove Albion Balogun is adapting to life in the English Premier League against the likes of Mohamed Salah and Paul Pogba.

Leon Balogun stats

The 30-year-old central defender played a starting role for the Super Eagles in all three matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has pace 65, shooting 46, passing 60, dribbling 61, defence 74 and physic 74.

The EA Sports team have already announced that the FIFA 19 will be released worldwide on Friday, September 28.