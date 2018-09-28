news

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech was amused as the latest FIFA 19 career mode clip shows him renegotiating his contract with his signature protective helmet.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper has been wearing the protective headgear after his collision with Noel Hunt in 2006.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was among the trends for the latest glitch in the new video game demo which shows him negotiating with his helmet.

The scenario was a cause of amusement for social media users as he joined the conversion with a message on his official Twitter handle.

The video clip was well circulated by a social media user had people giving their opinion on the issue and he also responded funnily to the graphic.

Cech said, “It’s wrong guys ... I’d wear a tie.”

In 2015 Cech revealed that why he still wears his helmet after the incident, as he explained that even though he will be more comfortable with without it.

“I would be more confident if I had it off. If you like it or not, the helmet affects your surroundings.

“You have your ears covered and it makes hearing worse. But the doctor has forbidden me to take off the helmet. If I did, I would not pay insurance.”