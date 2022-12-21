FG gifts 1994 Super Eagles players, others houses

FG fulfilled the 28-year-old promise giving keys of a three-bedroom bungalow each to three 1994 Super Eagles players and others.

The beneficial of the house from 1994 set are; Mutiu Adepoju, Ike Shorunmu and Finidi George, and then team doctor, Akin Amao, who also received his house key.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, presented the keys to the players at the project site, in Akinyele Local Government area of Oyo state.

Fashola, was represented by the Federal Comptroller (Housing Sector), Gbolahun Adesola, said that the Federal government fulfilled over 28 years.

He said, “The beneficiaries are among the first set of Nigerians including the 1994 Super Eagles who would be handed keys to their houses that was promised by the Federal government over 28 years ago.

“We have entered a season of completion and handover of keys to beneficiaries in 35 states and the FCT to Nigerians who have successfully subscribed through the open ministry’s website for the sales of these completed houses.”