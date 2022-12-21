ADVERTISEMENT

FG gifts 1994 Super Eagles players, others houses

After 28 years, the Federal Government fulfill its promise to the Super Eagles of 1994

1994 Super Eagles squad
The Nigeria federal government has fulfilled its promise of gifting houses to 1994 Super Eagles players.

FG fulfilled the 28-year-old promise giving keys of a three-bedroom bungalow each to three 1994 Super Eagles players and others.

Side view of the federal government housing scheme
The beneficial of the house from 1994 set are; Mutiu Adepoju, Ike Shorunmu and Finidi George, and then team doctor, Akin Amao, who also received his house key.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, presented the keys to the players at the project site, in Akinyele Local Government area of Oyo state.

Fashola, was represented by the Federal Comptroller (Housing Sector), Gbolahun Adesola, said that the Federal government fulfilled over 28 years.

He said, “The beneficiaries are among the first set of Nigerians including the 1994 Super Eagles who would be handed keys to their houses that was promised by the Federal government over 28 years ago.

Daniel Amokachi celebrating a goal
“We have entered a season of completion and handover of keys to beneficiaries in 35 states and the FCT to Nigerians who have successfully subscribed through the open ministry’s website for the sales of these completed houses.”

The Super Eagles 1994 squad won the Tunisia 1994 Africa Cup of Nations Cup (AFCON) tournament which they paraded some notable players which made the squad one of the best in the nation’s footballing history.

