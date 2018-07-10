Pulse.ng logo
Fernando Torres joins Japanese club Sagan Tosu

Fernando Torres Veteran striker joins Japanese club Sagan Tosu

The 34-year-old was officially unveiled as a Sagan Tosu player at a press conference on Tuesday, July 10

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fernando Torres joins Segan Tosu play

Fernando Torres joins Sagan Tosu

Veteran striker Fernando Torres has joined Japanese J-League club Sagan Tosu.

After a successful career in Europe where he played for the likes of Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea, Torres has kicked off a new chapter in his career by moving to Asia.

The 34-year-old was unveiled at a press conference on Tuesday, July 10 where he started that he had offers from other continents.

Fernando Torres joins Sagan Tosu (Twitter - @saganofficial17)

 

"I had offers from France, Germany, other clubs in Spain,' he said, 'but I did not want to join another European club, as I had the best end possible here with my team (Atletico)," Torres said.

"I will have a good friend in the league too with Andres. It is an exciting challenge for both of us."

Torres's transfer will give Japanese football fans a further boost to energise the domestic league, after Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta signed with Vissel Kobe.

