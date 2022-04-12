PREMIER LEAGUE

Time’s Up! Fernandinho set to end 9-year romance with Manchester City

Izuchukwu Akawor
Fernandinho has confirmed plans to leave England after nine years to continue his football career back home in Brazil.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho says his time at the Etihad will not go beyond this season as he looks to return to his home to continue his football.

The Brazilian midfielder confirmed on Tuesday that he will not extend his City contract which is set to expire at the end of the current season.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy
Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy

Speaking at City’s Champions League pre-match press conference, the 36-year-old says he wants to play and will continue to do so at home (Brazil) following a decision between him and his family.

Asked about signing a new deal at the club, Fernandinho said; “I don’t think so.”

Manchester City.
Manchester City.

“Yes, i want to play. I will go back to Brasil for sure. I’ve decided with my family, it’s the most important for me.”

During his playing time at the club, the veteran midfielder, who joined City in the summer of 2013 from Ukraine side, Shakhtar Donetsk, added;

“No, i didn’t expect to play more. It’s a great squad, [and] after nine years, maybe after the 2018/2019 season where I changed my position, it was harder for recovery. With age, it’s harder, but I put myself in a position to help the team.”

Fernandinho has been a bit-part player to the Premier League leaders following the arrival of Rodri from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019.

He has made just 13 appearances this season for the Cityzens in the Premier League, and five more in the Champions League.

