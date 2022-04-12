Time’s Up! Fernandinho set to end 9-year romance with Manchester City

The Brazilian midfielder confirmed on Tuesday that he will not extend his City contract which is set to expire at the end of the current season.

Speaking at City’s Champions League pre-match press conference, the 36-year-old says he wants to play and will continue to do so at home (Brazil) following a decision between him and his family.

Asked about signing a new deal at the club, Fernandinho said; “I don’t think so.”

“Yes, i want to play. I will go back to Brasil for sure. I’ve decided with my family, it’s the most important for me.”

During his playing time at the club, the veteran midfielder, who joined City in the summer of 2013 from Ukraine side, Shakhtar Donetsk, added;

“No, i didn’t expect to play more. It’s a great squad, [and] after nine years, maybe after the 2018/2019 season where I changed my position, it was harder for recovery. With age, it’s harder, but I put myself in a position to help the team.”

Fernandinho has been a bit-part player to the Premier League leaders following the arrival of Rodri from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019.