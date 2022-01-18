Ferguson takes caretaker charge at Everton

Everton announced on Tuesday they had appointed Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager for the second time following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

The struggling Premier League club face Aston Villa at home on Saturday before a two-week international break for World Cup qualifiers in South America, North America and Asia.

"Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as Everton caretaker manager for the club's upcoming games," they said in a statement.

"An announcement on a permanent managerial appointment will be made in due course."

Ferguson was installed as caretaker in 2019 when he took five points from three league games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal prior to the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti.

Benitez became the sixth manager to leave Everton in six years under the ownership of Farhad Moshiri.

He was dismissed on Sunday after a run of one win in 13 league games that left Everton just six points above the relegation zone.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has been linked with a second spell in charge at Goodison Park while other names in the frame are former Everton player Wayne Rooney and his ex-international teammate Frank Lampard.

