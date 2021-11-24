RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

United need a manager the players are afraid of - Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand says the United players need to know there are consequences for poor performances

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the club needs a strict manager
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has given a few attributes that the next Manchester United manager must have. The 43-year-old football pundit stated that the next manager must possess a fear factor that makes the players want to give everything on the pitch.

Ferdinand believes that this was one of the things lacking with the United squad this season and a reason they have had successive dismal performances so far. The ex-United defender made these comments whilst speaking on BT Sport after United's 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Manchester United have been in poor form this season
"I think there's key elements that need to be brought into the squad, somebody that can coach players, improve players," Ferdinand said.

"We've seen many players come through the building, how many of them players [have] actually improved since coming here? You need someone to bring some sort of fear factor within that dressing room.

"We've [Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves] both played for managers at different times that when you came off that pitch, if you didn't perform, walking into that changing room almost with your head start going between your shoulders."

Ferdinand reiterated that the players need a manager who is going to berate the players if they put in a performance devoid of desire and intensity. The United legend believes that a hard demeanour would spur the Red Devils on to show more drive in games where they have had a poor first half.

Michael Carrick (left) took temporary charge of Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ferdinand said: "If there's a lack of effort, intensity, desire, you will be hit between the eyes with verbals by the manager and that whole change room will have to sit up and [in] that second half go out and show that's not us, this is us.

"There the types of things that didn't happen [this season], that fear - it didn't seem - and you never really saw reaction enough. That's where my concerns lay with this Man United team this season. Especially after the transfer window with the players that were brought in and that was the concerning thing for me."

Manchester United are in dire straits this season, having conceded at least one goal during the first half in 11 of their 12 league games so far. They have conceded 63 per cent of their goals before the 50-minute mark this season, whilst scoring only 35% of their goals within the same time frame.

