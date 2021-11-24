United need a manager the players are afraid of - Ferdinand

Ferdinand believes that this was one of the things lacking with the United squad this season and a reason they have had successive dismal performances so far. The ex-United defender made these comments whilst speaking on BT Sport after United's 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday night.

"I think there's key elements that need to be brought into the squad, somebody that can coach players, improve players," Ferdinand said.

"We've seen many players come through the building, how many of them players [have] actually improved since coming here? You need someone to bring some sort of fear factor within that dressing room.

"We've [Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves] both played for managers at different times that when you came off that pitch, if you didn't perform, walking into that changing room almost with your head start going between your shoulders."

Ferdinand reiterated that the players need a manager who is going to berate the players if they put in a performance devoid of desire and intensity. The United legend believes that a hard demeanour would spur the Red Devils on to show more drive in games where they have had a poor first half.

Ferdinand said: "If there's a lack of effort, intensity, desire, you will be hit between the eyes with verbals by the manager and that whole change room will have to sit up and [in] that second half go out and show that's not us, this is us.

"There the types of things that didn't happen [this season], that fear - it didn't seem - and you never really saw reaction enough. That's where my concerns lay with this Man United team this season. Especially after the transfer window with the players that were brought in and that was the concerning thing for me."