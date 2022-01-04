Ferdinand calls out 5 Manchester United players after Wolves defeat, doubts Rangnick' s impact

The latest of the irate comments was made by former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand who went a step further to call out five Manchester United players he believes underperformed during the game.

Ralf Rangnick continued with his experimental 4-2-2-2 formation, handing starts to players such as Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw kept their places as full-backs after impressing against Burnley.

Maguire, Wan-Bissaka are the usual culprits at United

However, Ferdinand included some of the aforementioned players in a list of players who he believes are culpable for the loss to Wolves. The ex-England international took to his YouTube channel to call out the players after Monday's match.

AFP

"I think there's so much to improve on, there are individuals but also the team shape as at the moment it doesn't seem to be suiting certain players. Certain players aren't showing what they're about," Ferdinand said.

"We haven't yet seen the Sancho of Dortmund, Rashford looks like a shadow of his former self, Cavani isn't firing, Wan-Bissaka is shot of confidence, Maguire is lacking confidence at the moment."

Ferdinand questions Rangnick's impact at United

The six-time Premier League champion also cast doubt on Rangnick's impact at the club since he arrived in late November. Ferdinand suggested that United players have not necessarily improved since the interim manager took charge at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand said: "I'm waiting for the players individually to be built up and that's one of the big key points. I thought that was going to be a real jolt, and a real jump and a real shift when this new manager came in."

The footballer-turned-pundit stated that there needs to be an improvement in the confidence and performance of the team as a whole as opposed to individual players.

AFP

"I think that's a big part of our problem, we don't control enough of the games, and that's down to individuals but also the shape of the team.

"Yes, he needs time, but again after the first game I haven't seen a real shift in that confidence and those performances from individuals to elevate us as a team, and that's what we need to see," Ferdinand concluded.