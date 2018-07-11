Pulse.ng logo
FECAFOOT appoint Temple Fracophone as marketing agency

This latest move which is the first of its kind in the history of the organization comes as preparation hots-up for 2019 AFCON.

  • Published:
Cameroon’s apex soccer body, Federation Camerounaise De Football (FECAFOOT) takes another bold step towards moving forward the round leather game by appointing foremost pan- African talent agency, Temple Management Company, Francophone as official marketing agency.

This latest move which is the first of its kind in the history of the organization comes as preparation hots-up for the 24 nation African Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will be hosted by the Central African country.

As FECAFOOT’s exclusive marketing agency, Temple will lead the drive to garner sponsorships and generate support for the federation ensuring that it is well positioned to get maximum value from such relationships. The four year deal will allow the federation concentrate on development of the nation’s football and restoring its position as a leading soccer nation in Africa.

With its latest partnership with FECAFOOT, Temple Francophone, an extension of Temple Management Company in French-speaking African countries’ relationship demonstrates is in tune with the core vision of the organization and positioning as a pan-African talent agency.

Speaking about the partnership, Le President du FECAFOOT, Me. HAPPI Dieudonne noted that the federation was excited about the opportunity to collaborate. He explained, “The Federation are delighted to have appointed an African Sports Marketing firm that has experience in both sports and marketing. We believe that the Temple Management Company will help reposition the value of FECAFOOT over the next four years

As the catalyst of the collaboration, Hadja Keita, MD of Temple francophone, lauded FECAFOOT for tapping into the power of synergy to create opportunities as the country prepares for AFCON 2019.

This partnership with FECAFOOT speaks volumes, as it is the first time that the federation has appointed a sports marketing firm to oversee their sponsorship objectives. We see this as a new era in Cameroun football,” Keita assures.

Lending his voice, Koye Sowemimo, Head of Sports Temple, averred, “Our vision is to help transform Cameroun football through marketing partnerships that will help grow the game from the grassroots to elite. Cameroun will be hosting the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 and this presents a great opportunity for the corporates to back the association”.

The Temple Management Company

The Temple Management Company Limited (“TMC”) is a full-service creative talent and event management company incorporated in Nigeria and operating in the Entertainment, Sports, Media and Art sectors.

Using a 360 approach to management, the company oversees the day to day business/affairs of creative talents and ensures that they maintain sustainable competitive advantage over the rest. TMC prides itself in its ability to operate on a global scale. The company’s mission is to continually improve on African content, bridge the gulf between talents and their foreign counterparts, and guarantee that processes are in line with international best practices.

FECAFOOT

Fédération Camerounaise de Football was founded in 1959 and has been an affiliate member of

FIFA since 1962. Currently ranked 48th in the World in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola rankings, they have made seven World Cup appearances.

Most notable players include Roger Milla, Samuel Eto’o, Patrick Mboma, Marc Vivien-Foé. FECAFOOT will be hosting the next edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, June 2019.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

