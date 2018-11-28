Player of Nigerian descent Faustino Anjorin signs professional contract with Chelsea

news

Player of Nigerian descent Faustino Anjorin has signed his first professional contract with Premier League giants Chelsea .

Anjorin put pen to paper on Tuesday, November 28 after he clocked 17 on Friday, November 23 and was eligible to sign a professional contract.

The midfielder who is highly rated in England has decided to commit his nearest future to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Anjorin who led Chelsea’s U-18 team to the FA Youth Cup trophy against Arsenal last season is widely regarded as a box to box midfielder.

Dressed in a suit, Anjorin took to his official Instagram account to announce that he is sticking with Chelsea.

He posted a picture of himself signing the contract along with him and his younger brother and also a picture of his father alongside him.

Faustino Anjorin on Chelsea contract

The caption along with the photos said, ''Delighted to have signed my first professional contract with @chelseafc.”

Faustino has been utilised in the youth setup and has also debuted for Chelsea’s U-23 team as he is highly rated.

The youngster who has represented England at U-16, U-17 and the U-18 level is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria due to his parents and he has not played for the English senior set up.

In recent times the likes of Tyronne Ebuehi, Ola Aina have all dumped the countries they represented at youth level to play for Nigeria.