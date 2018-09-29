Pulse.ng logo
Fans injured after stand collapses in Spain

Football Fans injured after stand collapses in Spain

At least two people were injured after a barrier at Ipurua football stadium in Eibar collapsed as Sevilla supporters celebrated a goal, according to Spanish television footage on Saturday.

Sevilla fans, like the ones pictured in April 2018, were injured when they rushed to the bottom of the away stand and a protective barrier gave way under the pressure

Sevilla fans, like the ones pictured in April 2018, were injured when they rushed to the bottom of the away stand and a protective barrier gave way under the pressure

(AFP/File)

After a penalty scored by Ever Banega in the 59th minute, Sevilla fans rushed to the bottom of the away stand.

A protective barrier gave way under the pressure and several supporters fell through.

Two of them had to be carried away on a stretcher by medics, according to images on the television, while the match was stopped for around 10 minutes.

The majority of fans in the stand were able to retake their seats as Eibar were beaten by Sevilla 3-1.

