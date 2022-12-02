More than 4 fans cart away N270,000 in Pulse Sports' World Cup Challenge

Pulse Sports Team
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

You can join many others in winning 100,000 NGN or more between now and Sunday, December 18, 2022.

FIFA World Cup Challenge by Pulse Sports
FIFA World Cup Challenge by Pulse Sports

Winners are beginning to emerge in Pulse Sports' World Cup Challenge which was aimed at making the 2022 FIFA World Cup a memorable one.

Recommended articles

Participation in the challenge has seen football fans make predictions on various days of the tournament with a shot at a daily prize of 100,000 NGN.

So far, players have carted away a total of 270,000 NGN having made the correct predictions and topped leaderboards.

The promotion which was launched on Saturday, November 19, 2022, will run until Sunday, December 18, 2022 - the date for the final of the FIFA World Cup.

Name: Henry Manuel

Prize: 100,000 NGN

Winning Round: 9

Pulse Sports predict winner: Folorunsho Faozy
Pulse Sports predict winner: Folorunsho Faozy Pulse Nigeria

Name: Folorunsho Faozy

Prize: 20,000 NGN

Winning Round: 10

Pulse Sports predict winner: Collins Ajoku
Pulse Sports predict winner: Collins Ajoku Pulse Nigeria

Name: Collins Ajoku

Prize: 20,000 NGN

Winning Round: 8

Pulse Sports predict winner: Chinonso Agugua
Pulse Sports predict winner: Chinonso Agugua Pulse Nigeria

Name: Chinonso Agugua

Prize: 20,000 NGN

Winning Round: 7

To become an Eligible Player, you must first, create a World Cup Challenge account.

  1. Fill in your predictions and more importantly, correctly answer a tie-breaker question.
  2. Points will be accumulated based on the outcome of user prediction. 
  3. No points will be assigned to the tiebreaker, it is only to select a winner if all predictions are gotten correctly.

To win the jackpot prize of 100,000 NGN, users need to get all predictions correctly and correctly answer the tiebreaker question; if there are multiple winners, the dead heat rule applies.

If no user can correctly predict the outcome of all the matches and tiebreakers, then 50,000 NGN will be awarded to the highest scorer in the leaderboard within the paying place, if there are multiple winners then 'dead heat’ rule applies.

To be in the paying place, users need to get at least 50% of the total leaderboard score attainable.

If the highest leaderboard score does not meet the paying place, no prize will be awarded. There will be no “rollovers” of the prize into subsequent rounds.

It is important to also note that:

Selections must be entered at the time the Game is available to play, and before the official start time of the first Game in each round. Any entry inadvertently accepted after the official start time of the first Selected Game will be declared void.

You are allowed only one entry per event
You are allowed only one entry per event AFP

There is a maximum of 1 online entry per user per round. Any entry inadvertently accepted more than this will be declared void.

To participate in the World Cup Challenge, you must be a legal resident of Nigeria.

100,000 NGN for a perfect score

If the highest leaderboard score does not meet the paying place, no prize will be awarded
If the highest leaderboard score does not meet the paying place, no prize will be awarded AFP

Yes, but 5 times at most.

Winning prizes will only be credited to a commercial bank account bearing the name on your account profile. Before this, we may request any Identification document to verify your identity and eligibility to participate in this promotion.

Pulse Sports Team

More from category

  • Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating a goal for Portugal

    Qatar 2022: Move aside Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes is Portugal's new star

  • Ademola Lookman celebrates 1st goal for Super Eagles of Nigeria

    Super Eagles forward named player of the month for November in Serie A club

  • Vincent Aboubakar inspired the Lions in the previous match.

    Cameroon to face a 'weakened' Brazil in crucial tie, can the Lions take advantage?

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Move aside Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes is Portugal's new star

Qatar 2022: Move aside Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes is Portugal's new star

Super Eagles forward named player of the month for November in Serie A club

Super Eagles forward named player of the month for November in Serie A club

Cameroon to face a 'weakened' Brazil in crucial tie, can the Lions take advantage?

Cameroon to face a 'weakened' Brazil in crucial tie, can the Lions take advantage?

Kylian Mbappe: Nike equip French star with new signature boots ahead of World Cup last 16

Kylian Mbappe: Nike equip French star with new signature boots ahead of World Cup last 16

Qatar 2022: Argentina vs Australia: The Goat vs 11 Socceroos; Preview

Qatar 2022: Argentina vs Australia: The Goat vs 11 Socceroos; Preview

More than 4 fans cart away N270,000 in Pulse Sports' World Cup Challenge

More than 4 fans cart away N270,000 in Pulse Sports' World Cup Challenge

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

NSF 2022: Tima Godbless guns for first senior National title in Asaba

NSF 2022: Tima Godbless guns for first senior National title in Asaba

Qatar 2022: Why Senegal could be the first African nation to get to a World Cup final

Qatar 2022: Why Senegal could be the first African nation to get to a World Cup final

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (3)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (11)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.
QATAR 2022

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages