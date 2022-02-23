WHAT'S BUZZIN

Fandom Wars: The Ronaldo vs Messi Epic saga resumes on social media as Twitter introduces the G.O.A.T Emoji

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Reactions have trailed Twitters introduction of the Greatest Of All Time Emoji for Cristiano Ronaldo forcing the Messi vs Ronaldo stans to renew their rivalry on social media

The football fan rivalry on the G.O.A.T debate resumed following Twitter's latest emoji for the Cristiano Ronaldo hashtag
The football fan rivalry on the G.O.A.T debate resumed following Twitter's latest emoji for the Cristiano Ronaldo hashtag

For as long as generations will exist, the greatest stories in the beautiful game of football will never be told without the mention of two of the planet's greatest ever.

Recommended articles

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are miles ahead of the very best in football.

Both players are generally regarded as the greatest footballers of the modern era with both having scored over 1,500 goals and counting, also having won 12 Ballon d'Ors (Ronaldo - 5, Messi -7) between themselves.

Photo by Harold Cunningham/ UEFA, via Getty Images

Where even the greatest footballers exist as mortals, these two exist as gods in their own right.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi AFP

The debate for the greatest ever has and will always continue to dominate the football banter space even though both players are in the latter stages of their prime with the 37-year-old Portuguese star Ronaldo currently playing for Manchester United while 34-year-old Argentine legend Messi plying his trade currently with Paris St Germain.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo becomes 1st person to clock 400 M followers on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

Twitter on Tuesday night, introduced the 'G.O.A.T' emoji on their social media platform with the the hashtag #CR7 accompanied by the Goat Emoji and fans of both football icons have now reacted to this new feature with #LM10 fans replicating the emoji with their own hashtag.

New G.O.A.T hashtag on Twitter
New G.O.A.T hashtag on Twitter Twitter

The 'G.O.A.T' (Greatest Of All Time) is a title ascribed to the best of the best in any Industry or field existent in the with world today and with football, it's certainly no different.

Some players are just miles ahead of the rest - with Ronaldo stans implying the hashtag was meant for the Manchester United star while Messi fans arguing in the opposite as well.

Here are some of the reactions to the new hashtag on Twitter:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in his 23rd season as a professional footballer but he will consider a career in acting when he retires

    Hollywood or Formula 1? Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals his next career after football

  • Chelsea did not concede a goal in 16 matches out of the 30 that Tiago Silva has featured in this season (IMAGO/PA Images)

    Lineker hails 'ridiculously good' Thiago Silva after Chelsea set European record ahead of Liverpool

  • The football fan rivalry on the G.O.A.T debate resumed following Twitter's latest emoji for the Cristiano Ronaldo hashtag

    Fandom Wars: The Ronaldo vs Messi Epic saga resumes on social media as Twitter introduces the G.O.A.T Emoji

Recommended articles

Hollywood or Formula 1? Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals his next career after football

Hollywood or Formula 1? Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals his next career after football

Lineker hails 'ridiculously good' Thiago Silva after Chelsea set European record ahead of Liverpool

Lineker hails 'ridiculously good' Thiago Silva after Chelsea set European record ahead of Liverpool

Fandom Wars: The Ronaldo vs Messi Epic saga resumes on social media as Twitter introduces the G.O.A.T Emoji

Fandom Wars: The Ronaldo vs Messi Epic saga resumes on social media as Twitter introduces the G.O.A.T Emoji

'Never gets tired' - Reactions as fans hail Ngolo Kante following Chelsea's convincing win over Lille

'Never gets tired' - Reactions as fans hail Ngolo Kante following Chelsea's convincing win over Lille

'VAR Na Wa..' and other Reactions to Adrien Rabiot's Dreadful tackle on Samuel Chukwueze in Villarreal vs Juventus

'VAR Na Wa..' and other Reactions to Adrien Rabiot's Dreadful tackle on Samuel Chukwueze in Villarreal vs Juventus

Samuel Chukwueze anonymous for 90 minutes as Villarreal, Juventus draw at Ceramica

Samuel Chukwueze anonymous for 90 minutes as Villarreal, Juventus draw at Ceramica

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu