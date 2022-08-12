PULSE OF THE DAY

The cozy moment between coach Danjuma & Haziraj, Falconets vs S. Korea set

Nigeria and South Korea will clash next after opening their accounts in the Group of death with important wins.

Nigerian coach Chris Danjuma was all lovey-dovey with his opposite number from France after the opening encounter of the FIFA Women's U20 World Cup on Friday morning.

Nigeria's U20 Women's team, the Falconets, proved to be a hard nut to crack for their European counterparts France after a narrow 1-0 win.

Nigeria's Super Falconets kicked off their World Cup campaign with a win against France
Flourish Chioma Sabastine scored the decisive winner in the second half to give the Falconets an incredible win to get their tournament off to the best possible start in Costa Rica.

The encounter between them was a keenly contested one which the Europeans dominated but were unable to find a way past the obdurate Nigerian defense.

'It's fun to watch an organized Naija team'- Nigerians shade Waldrum's Falcons after Falconets' win

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain

Sonia Haziraj picks Nigeria as France's biggest threat in their World Cup group

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain
France created the best chances and scored a goal which was ruled out by the VAR. But it was Nigeria who had the last laugh with a late winner against the run of play.

Nigerian coach Chris showed his spirit of sportsmanship following a picture making the rounds from the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José in Costa Rica.

Nigeria's Chris Danjuma and his French counterpart Sonia Haziraj
Danjuma was spotted with France's boss, Sonia Haziraj, in a warm embrace after Nigeria came out victorious against France.

The game between their teams kicked off later than expected following a delay due to a heavy downpour at the venue with both teams heading back to their respective dressing room after 20 minutes of initial play.

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain
In the end, I don't want to blame the weather after that rain but it was good to see both coaches show some love and mutual respect to each other despite the outcome of the game.

The Falconets will take on South Korea next in what will be an explosive encounter on Sunday.

The Falconets take on South Korea on Sunday in the second game of the U20 World Cup with an eye on the ticket to the knockout round.

Super Falconets
Both nations are off to a flyer in the competition after respective victories in their opening games.

Nigeria defeated one of the favourites, France 1-0, while South Korea bettered that performance and result with a 2-0 win over Canada in the second group game.

South Korean celebrate their win over Canada.
The two will meet on Sunday for the second game of the competition with either side looking to get closer to the next round.

