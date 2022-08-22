Nigeria's under 20 women's national team known as the Falconets have been knocked out of the ongoing 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica
Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first half goals
The Falconets suffered a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands in a quarterfinal clash played on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
After defeating European champions France, South Korea and Canada in group C the Falconets were favorites against the Netherlands.
The Netherlands finished second in Group D ahead of the clash against Nigeria at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela.
Falconets 0-2 Netherlands
The Netherlands started aggressively against the Falconets led by Chris Musa Danjuma.
Zera Hulswit converted a cross in the 11th minute to give the Netherlands a shock lead.
In the 33rd minute, Ziva Henry scored the second for the Netherlands as they took a two-goal cushion to the halftime break.
No goals were scored in the second half as the Netherlands defended well to stop several waves of attacks by the Falconets.
Falconets boss Chris Musa made several changes but could not find a breakthrough past a well coaches Netherlands defense.
The Falconets journey at the FIFA U-20 WWC comes to end end with one defeat in the knockout stages after three victories in the group phase.