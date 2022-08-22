FIFA U-20 WWC

Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first half goals

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Netherlands send Nigeria's Falconets packing in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 WWC.

Falconets 0-2 Netherlands: Nigeria knocked out in the quarterfinals
Falconets 0-2 Netherlands: Nigeria knocked out in the quarterfinals

Nigeria's under 20 women's national team known as the Falconets have been knocked out of the ongoing 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica

The Falconets suffered a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands in a quarterfinal clash played on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

After defeating European champions France, South Korea and Canada in group C the Falconets were favorites against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands finished second in Group D ahead of the clash against Nigeria at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela.

Nigeria’s Falconets ready for strong Netherlands - Chris Musa
Nigeria’s Falconets ready for strong Netherlands - Chris Musa Pulse Nigeria

The Netherlands started aggressively against the Falconets led by Chris Musa Danjuma.

Zera Hulswit converted a cross in the 11th minute to give the Netherlands a shock lead.

Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first half goals
Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first half goals Pulse Nigeria

In the 33rd minute, Ziva Henry scored the second for the Netherlands as they took a two-goal cushion to the halftime break.

No goals were scored in the second half as the Netherlands defended well to stop several waves of attacks by the Falconets.

Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first half goals
Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first half goals Pulse Nigeria

Falconets boss Chris Musa made several changes but could not find a breakthrough past a well coaches Netherlands defense.

The Falconets journey at the FIFA U-20 WWC comes to end end with one defeat in the knockout stages after three victories in the group phase.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first half goals

Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first half goals

'Today's win was fair'- Xavi happy with Barcelona's win against Real Sociedad

'Today's win was fair'- Xavi happy with Barcelona's win against Real Sociedad

Ademola Lookman helps Atalanta to impressive draw against champions AC Milan

Ademola Lookman helps Atalanta to impressive draw against champions AC Milan

Ansu Fati the hero as Lewandowski scores 2 goals in Barcelona's 4-1 win against Real Sociedad

Ansu Fati the hero as Lewandowski scores 2 goals in Barcelona's 4-1 win against Real Sociedad

Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala reveals what Anthony Joshua should have done against Oleksandr Usyk

Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala reveals what Anthony Joshua should have done against Oleksandr Usyk

Super Eagles' Awaziem goes from hero to villain but Split end losing streak

Super Eagles' Awaziem goes from hero to villain but Split end losing streak

Trending

Asisat Oshoala is the first African woman to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala finally gets her flowers outside of Africa

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada