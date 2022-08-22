Netherlands knock out Nigeria's Falconets with 2 first half goals

The Falconets suffered a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands in a quarterfinal clash played on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

After defeating European champions France, South Korea and Canada in group C the Falconets were favorites against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands finished second in Group D ahead of the clash against Nigeria at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela.

Pulse Nigeria

Falconets 0-2 Netherlands

The Netherlands started aggressively against the Falconets led by Chris Musa Danjuma.

Zera Hulswit converted a cross in the 11th minute to give the Netherlands a shock lead.

Pulse Nigeria

In the 33rd minute, Ziva Henry scored the second for the Netherlands as they took a two-goal cushion to the halftime break.

No goals were scored in the second half as the Netherlands defended well to stop several waves of attacks by the Falconets.

Pulse Nigeria

Falconets boss Chris Musa made several changes but could not find a breakthrough past a well coaches Netherlands defense.