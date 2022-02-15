Facts vs Feelings: Piers Morgan was right about ‘overrated’ David Beckham

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The true measure of David Beckham’s football abilities has been in contention, here is why he is overrated.

Piers Morgan vs David Beckham
Piers Morgan vs David Beckham

Controversial journalist, Piers Morgan labelled David Beckham “overrated” in a Twitter rant that has been opposed by many.

Recommended articles

And even though admittedly Piers Morgan is wrong about a lot of things, he might have a point about the ‘legendary’ ex-England international and Manchester United superstar.

The general perception (well, not everyone but it does feel like the majority) of David Beckham is that he was a fantastic footballer, up there with the very best of his era.

David Beckham (Getty Images)
David Beckham (Getty Images) Getty Images

He scored 127 goals and 211 assists in his career, when he played predominantly as either a right or central midfielder for some of the biggest teams in the world.

Apart from the English national team, Beckham starred for Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and even PSG towards the end of his career.

Judging by the level of clubs he represented, David Beckham was clearly a good player famed particularly for his supreme set-piece taking ability.

David Beckham was one of the best free-kick takers of his generation and often the set-piece specialist on every team he played, which says a lot about his abilities.

Beckham was teammates with Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Andrea Pirlo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and other world-class free-kick takers, but he was still more often than not the free-kick taker.

David Beckham was famous for his spectacular set-piece abilities
David Beckham was famous for his spectacular set-piece abilities Pulse Sports

While all of the above is true, David Beckham's supreme technique with set-pieces does not account for the rest of the flaws in his game.

The term “overrated” here does not mean he was not good because that would be a straight-up lie. It just addresses the overall mystique attached to Beckham’s career.

The justified hype for his set-piece abilities appeared to have been translated to other parts of his game, which makes him look better in hindsight than he actually was.

David Beckham
David Beckham The Guardian

Beckham did not particularly excel in one position which is why managers often experimented with him in multiple positions. He did not have the energy required of a central midfielder nor the raw pace of a wide man.

That is not to say he was slow, but how does a player who did not particularly excel at the core requirements of his position get tagged as an all-time great?

At some point, all Beckham offered to teams was his technique with passes and set-pieces, which in itself is enough for most good players, let alone all-time greats.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

More from category

  • Manchester United fans are torn between watching their premier league fixture against Brighton and the Champions league clash between PSG and Real Madrid on Tuesday night

    'Confusion' lingers as fans are torn between watching Man United vs Brighton or PSG vs Real Madrid UCL clash

  • Trevor Sinclair believes Newcastle United have got off to a good start and could win the Premier League before Manchester United

    "Newcastle could win the league before Manchester United" - Sinclair roasts United board for 10 years of failure

  • Piers Morgan vs David Beckham

    Facts vs Feelings: Piers Morgan was right about ‘overrated’ David Beckham

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Trending

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

West Ham star Michael Antonio is not happy with the treatrment of teammate Kurt Zouma over Cat kicking incident

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Mendy was the best goalkeeper at the AFCON

Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

BREAKING: Lookman, FIFA has approved Ademola's Super Eagles switch

Ademola Lookman can now join teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho

How can Hodgson line up Watford's Super Eagles to escape relegation?

Watford-Nigeria

I backed Senegal to win AFCON because of Mane - Yaya Toure heaps huge praise on Mane

Sadio Mane and Yaya Toure are both one-time winners of the AFCON trophy

AFCON 2021: Didier Drogba's Epic reply to Jurgen Klopp's 'little tournament' claim

Didier Drogba posted a tweet that seemed to reply the Liverpool manager's previous remarks about AFCON

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scooping 4 IFFHS awards

Robert Lewandowski has another award