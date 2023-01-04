FACT CHECK: Has Plateau United pulled out of NPFL?

A blog post making the rounds claims that Plateau United have pulled out of the 2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

FULL TEXT

Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of the league season on Sunday, former champions, Plateau United have pulled out of the new league season.

AFP

The 2017 NPFL champions announced last week that the team would be proceeding on a two-week break few days after the draws and fixtures for the new season were released by the IMC.

In a message dated December 30, 2022, the media officer of the club said "The proposed friendly match between Wikki Tourists of Bauchi and Plateau United slated for Sunday 1st January 2023 has been put off.

This is due to the two weeks break embarked upon by Plateau United."

Although the Jos team played and lost the friendly, the club embarked on a two- week break to resume on January 14th, a week after the resumption of the new league sesson.

AFP

The "Club Owners" have vowed to boycott the new season should the IMC insist on abridged format against straight league.

VERIFICATION

A reliable source told Pulse Sports Nigeria that it is fake news that the club has pulled out of the league.

AFP