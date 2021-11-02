North London side Tottenham on Tuesday unveiled Conte as their new coach to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, with the Italian putting pen to paper on an 18-month contract that will see him stay at the club until 2023 with an option to extend for a further year.
Conte: Ex-Gunner Fabregas makes sincere call on Spurs move
Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has delivered an honest verdict on the appointment of his former boss Antonio Conte as the new Tottenham manager.
Hours after the deal was confirmed, the former Chelsea star, who made 86 appearances under Conte during his reign at Stamford Bridge between 2016 and 2018, took to his official social media page to give his thoughts on the deal.
"I hate to say it but what an appointment by Spurs'', he posted on his Twitter page.
For Spurs fans, the Spaniard may have played for two of their biggest city rivals, but who better than the Monaco player to talk about the former Juventus boss.
Fabregas played extensively under the experienced Italian coach, with only six other players playing more games during their time together at the Bridge. During Conte's tenure, the playmaker scored ten goals and assisted 22 more.
