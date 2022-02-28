The FA disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, following announcements by the football associations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic that they will not play against Russia at any venue.
FA says England won’t play against Russia in “foreseeable future”
The Football Association (FA) has announced England will not play against Russia in any international fixture “for the foreseeable future” following the invasion of Ukraine.
Recommended articles
The national teams of three (FAs) are all future or potential opponents of Russia in World Cup play-offs.
The FA’s statement said: “Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future.
“This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football.”
More from category
-
'Dem dey throw bomb, Kepa sef dey throw him own' - Epic Reactions as fans drag Kepa following penalty miss in Carabao Cup final loss
-
FA says England won’t play against Russia in “foreseeable future”
-
FIFA bans international games in Russia, no flag or anthem allowed