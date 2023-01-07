ADVERTISEMENT

FA CUP: Wolves force replay against Liverpool after Alisson blunder

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool were forced into an FA Cup replay by a resilient Wolves side, who secured a 2-2 draw at Anfield despite being denied by a contentious offside decision.

Liverpool goalkeeper Allison made an uncharacteristic error against Wolves
Liverpool goalkeeper Allison made an uncharacteristic error against Wolves
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

After watching his side lose to Brentford in their previous outing, Jurgen Klopp elected to name a strong lineup, while Julen Lopetegui made nine changes to his Wolves side. Cody Gakpo, who recently completed a move from PSV Eindhoven was in the side from the start.

Liverpool began the game on the front foot and Cody Gakpo was looking to make an immediate impact on his debut with a driven strike that was comfortably saved by Wolves keeper, Matija Sarkic.

With Virgil van Dijk injured, there was always a feeling that the Reds would need to make such chances count, and that was only strengthened when Wolves went ahead on 26 minutes via a goalkeeping error.

Goncalo Guedes celebrates after opening the scoring for Wolves against Liverpool
Goncalo Guedes celebrates after opening the scoring for Wolves against Liverpool AFP

Alisson played a loose pass that was intercepted by Goncalo Guedes, who gladly accepted the gift by rolling the ball into an empty net and giving Wolves a shock lead on Merseyside.

With Liverpool on the ropes, a confident Guedes attempted to double the advantage, letting fly from distance with a dipping effort that was smartly saved by a fully-stretched Alisson.

Despite spending the majority of the first half on the back foot, the Reds showed their quality on the stroke of half time, when Trent Alexander-Arnold played a perfect pass to Darwin Nunez, who produced a sublime first-time finish into the bottom corner to put the hosts level.

Darwin Nunez scores for Liverpool against Wolves in the FA Cup
Darwin Nunez scores for Liverpool against Wolves in the FA Cup AFP

A reinvigorated Liverpool side required just seven second-half minutes to turn the contest completely on its head, with Mohamed Salah calmly slotting past Sarkic after benefitting from a poor defensive header by Wolves defender Toti.

Julen Lopetegui attempted to fight back with a triple change and it proved to be an ingenious move, as two of the substitutes – Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan combined well for the latter to bundle the ball home. The goal tied things at 2-2 to force a replay at the Molineux.

Hwang Hee Chan scores to equalise for Wolves
Hwang Hee Chan scores to equalise for Wolves AFP
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Manchester United are in the market to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United close to loan deal for Ronaldo replacement

  • Aboubakar released by Al-Nassr to free up space to register Ronaldo

    Al-Nassr release Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo

  • Sheffield Wednesday knocked Newcastle out of the FA Cup in a huge upset win

    FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

Recommended articles

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date

Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

FA CUP: Akpom on target again but rampant Seagulls humble Carrick’s resurgent Boro

FA CUP: Akpom on target again but rampant Seagulls humble Carrick’s resurgent Boro

FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

FA CUP: Wolves force replay against Liverpool after Alisson blunder

FA CUP: Wolves force replay against Liverpool after Alisson blunder

8 reasons Nigeria athletics fans should be thrilled in 2023

8 reasons Nigeria athletics fans should be thrilled in 2023

Al-Nassr release Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo

Al-Nassr release Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined