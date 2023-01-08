ADVERTISEMENT

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Premier League high-flyers Newcastle suffered a shock FA Cup exit against third-tier Sheffield Wednesday, while Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were also dumped out by lower-league opposition.

Sheffield Wednesday knocked Newcastle out of the FA Cup in a huge upset win
The FA Cup is known for throwing up several upsets every year and this year looks to be no dfferent as a few Premier League sides were brushed aside by less-illustrious opponents.

Sheffield Wednesday showed you may not need hundreds of millions to win football matches as they stole the show against Newcastle with their impressive 2-1 victory at Hillsborough.

This becomes even more impressive when you remember this is a Newcastle side sitting in third place in the Premier League.

Josh Windass double helps Sheffield Wednesday produce FA Cup shock against Newcastle
Eddie Howe has overseen his side go an unbeaten run over their previous 15 games in all competitions, but Wednesday, currently second in League One, have now gone undefeated in 10 successive matches after Josh Windass scored a stunning double against the Magpies.

On a day of shocks that showed the FA Cup can still thrill despite its diminished status, National League side Wrexham enjoyed one of the more memorable results in the competitions recent history. Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee scored to give Wrexham a dream start before Ben Sheaf got one back for Coventry.

Thomas O'Connor grabbed the third for Wrexham before Paul Mullin scored a penalty that looked to have sealed the win, with Jonathan Panzo sent off for handball in the process. Viktor Gyokeres and Kasey Palmer struck for Coventry in the closing stages, but Wrexham held on to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2000

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, England captain Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game in the 50th minute, receiving the ball on the edge of the box and bending a fine curling effort past the despairing dive of Josh Griffiths.

Harry Kane scored to send Tottenham into the FA Cup fourth round
Kane, with four goals in four matches since missing the penalty against France that led to England's elimination at the World Cup, now has 265 goals for Spurs, just one behind the club's all-time record scorer, Jimmy Greaves.

Said Benrahma netted with a long-range strike in the 79th minute against his former club Brentford as struggling West Ham eased the pressure on boss David Moyes with a 1-0 win.

Southampton fought back to earn a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace in an all-Premier League tie and Marco Silva enjoyed his return to Hull as his Fulham side beat his former club 2-0.

Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson both scored twice as Championship leaders Burnley moved into the FA Cup fourth round with an impressive 4-2 victory at Bournemouth.

