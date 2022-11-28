FA Cup: Manchester City face Chelsea in third round draw

Chelsea face the most difficult test if they are to reach a fourth straight FA Cup final after being drawn away to Manchester City in the third round.

Graham Potter and his Chelsea side, who sit in 8th place in the Premier League table will go to the Etihad stadium for the pick of the third-round ties

The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.

Liverpool who beat Chelsea on penalties last season to lift the trophy will also launch their defence against familiar opposition when they welcome Wolves to Anfield.

Liverpool are the current holders of the FA Cup trophy AFP

Erik ten Hag will get his first taste of the FA cup when Manchester United host Everton, while West Ham make the short trip to Brentford and Southampton travel to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay AFP

League One rivals Oxford and Sheffield Wednesday landed juicy home fixtures after being drawn against Premier League leaders Arsenal and high-flying Newcastle respectively.

Other notable FA Cup third-round fixtures include Tottenham at home to Portsmouth, Brentford hosting West ham, Middlesbrough at home to Brighton, and Leeds away to Cardiff

