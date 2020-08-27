SuperSport viewers on GOtv JOLLI will experience this season’s annual curtain raiser LIVE at 4:30pm on SS Select 2 at no extra cost!

Liverpool and Arsenal are two of the competitions most successful sides with a combined 30 victories between them, so this year’s final comes with bragging right for the victor. This will be a great opportunity for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta who are currently firming up their teams for the new campaign to try-out new formations and give new players the chance to show what they bring to the team in a competitive game.

The Community Shield, which remains the official curtain-raiser for the start of the Premier League campaign will be followed by a short international break from 2-10 September which leads to the start of the new Premier League season games on Saturday, 12 September for the Premier League and LaLiga and Saturday, 19 September for Serie A.

“In line with our mission to enrich the lives of our customers we felt it important to kick off this new football season with a wider broadcast of the anticipated clash and make it an inclusive experience for our valued customers on GOtv Jolli”, said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

Meanwhile, GOtv Jolli customers will also enjoy select matches from the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A.

