EXCLUSIVE: CNN award winner, Sikiru Olatunbosun vows to lift Egyptian Premier League title

Wale Quadry Pulse Contributor

Nigerian international and Cable News Network (CNN), Goal Of The Week winner, Sikiru Olatunboun, has vowed to lift the Egyptian Premier League title in an exclusive interview with Pulse.ng , after he completed a three year deal from Turkish outfit Ankaraspor to Egyptian top side, Smouha Sports Club.

Sikiru Olatunbosun
Sikiru Olatunbosun

Having spent three years in Europe playing for two teams in Turkey; Menemespor and Ankaraspor in the second division of the Turkish League, Olatunboun made a switch to one of the top leagues in African Football.

The former Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries Football Club of Lagos, revealed in an exclusive interview with Pulse.ng ,after his glamorous unveiling by Smouha SC, his plans for the new team as he vowed to lift the title with the Blue Wave, ahead of the 2021/22 Egyptian Premier League season.

“Leaving Turkey for Egypt was a tough decision for me, but sometimes one just have to take a decision which may not be popular but will on the long run pay off. I was loved in Turkey, the fans loved me so much and I really appreciate them.

“For me, Smouha is one of the best clubs in Egypt, they have good history and they always thrive for success. As a player I want to be part of the team’s success story.

“My plans are for the team is achieve success with them by lifting the Egyptian League title, and also winning as many trophies we can together, as I look forward to be among the best players in the league at the end of the season,” said the left-footed winger.

The striker, who has been able to make three appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, believed to have made a right choice, while stating that the Egyptian Premier League is one of the most competitive league in Africa.

”The Egyptian League is one the most competitive leagues in Africa, and I think I made the right choice by joining the league.

”It’s a league of talented players, the fans love their players very well and encourages them a lot and they have good facilities here,” he concluded.

Olatunbosun who was involved in not few than 15 goals for the two teams in Turkey, scored about six goals for both Menemespor and Ankaraspor with good number of assists under two seasons in the Turkish second tier league.

The CNN award winner, had previously played Plateau United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), after he left MFM FC where he scored 15 goals in two seasons, with an appreciable number of assists, is expected to light up the Egyptian top league when the league begins this week.

Olawale Quadry is a Mass Communication graduate, creative writer and pundit with eight years of experience and deep knowledge of Nigerian sports. He has previously written for SL10, South Africa, TribaI Football and Opera News. Follow him on Twitter @QualityQuadry

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Wale Quadry Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

