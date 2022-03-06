NNL

Excited Sporting Lagos goalkeepers entertain fans as Mustapha inspires first-ever win

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
Gbolahan Mustapha was the hero but the day belonged to the Sporting Lagos goalkeepers as Sporting Lagos won their first-ever match in the Nigeria National League.

Match-winner Gbolahan Mustapha
Match-winner Gbolahan Mustapha

Sporting sealed their first professional victory after a narrow 1-0 win over third-placed and hitherto unbeaten Ijebu United at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mustapha, who sported Jersey number 14 and was at the end of everything positive for the home side, netted a decisive winner three minutes before the break.

It was a man of the match performance from the wide playmaker who created the most chances in the game, five (5), made five (5) key passes, and completed four dribbles in a solid performance to inspire the two-month club to their first-ever victory.

However, while Mustapha did the scoring for the side, the goalkeepers proved to be the entertainers of the day following some bizarre and adventurous goalkeeping.

Sporting were forced to use all their goalkeepers due to injuries, with the coach sending on both substitute goalkeepers in the second half.

Both goalkeepers took turns while on the pitch to leave their goal line in a bid to sweep behind their defenders, but found themselves at the receiving end of some cold dribbling and dummies from the Ijebu United attackers to the amusement of the fans in the stands.

In what was a keenly contested encounter, the visitors started well but the home side looked the most likely to score early on.

Sporting took control of the game after the half-hour mark and despite finding themselves in good areas on occasions, they failed to convert their dominance into goals, a recurring feature of their season.

Three minutes before the break, they finally found a breakthrough after some poor defending by Ijebu United odd a poorly taken free-kick.

Sporting capitalised on the poor clearance with Mustapha at the right place and time to tuck home an audacious backheel pass from Uche for what turned out to be the winner.

The result means Sporting register their first three points and clean sheet, after two consecutive draws in their opening two matches.

They now have five (5) points from three (3) matches, two fewer than Ijebu United on the NNL B2 table.

