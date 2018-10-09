Ex-Uruguay international Matosas named Costa Rica coach

news

Former Uruguay international Gustavo Matosas has been appointed as the new coach of Costa Rica, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old Matosas takes over from Oscar Ramirez, whose contract was not renewed after Costa Rica finished bottom of their group at the World Cup.

Matosas twice won the Mexican league in charge of Leon, while he guided Club America to the CONCACAF Champions League title in 2014-15.

Costa Rica were eliminated in the group stage in Russia with just one point, four years after the team made a surprise run to the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup.