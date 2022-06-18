'Ireland is not for me.'- Bradford City star dumps The Boys in Green for Nigeria

Osadebe was born in Dundalk, Ireland, to Nigerian parents. The 25-year-old has represented Ireland at the U21 level but is not interested in playing for The Boys in Green at the national level.

Osadebe knows he may not be able to get a call-up to the Super Eagles team because of the array of talent in the squad and his level right now.

The ex-Cambridge man recently joined Bradford City from Walsall, but with Bradford in the fourth-tier of English football, it may be difficult for Osadebe to get an invitation to the Nigerian team now.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old hopes to get an invitation in the future, although he admitted Bradford would need to move up the ladder for that to happen.

"Ireland's not for me, I want to play for Nigeria," Osadebe told The Telegraph and Argus.

"I'm still only 25 years old, and if I have a good season this year and then a couple more higher up, I know it can happen.

"I believe it will happen, and I hope that being at Bradford starts that process up, and we keep moving up because the goal is to get promotion," he added.