Ex-Dortmund midfielder says Osimhen can be better than former Barcelona and Chelsea star

Joba Ogunwale
The Napoli striker has been tipped to surpass the legacy of one of the greatest players of all time.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been compared to Samuel Eto'o
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been compared to Samuel Eto'o

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has praised the ability of Victor Osimhen, saying he is Nigeria's new Rashidi Yekini and has the potential to be better than Samuel Eto'o.

Osimhen is arguably the best centre-forward from Africa right now, following a remarkable season with Napoli.

The ex-Lille star scored 18 goals in all competitions for Napoli in the just-concluded season, including 14 in the Italian Serie A.

And at just the age of 23, Oliseh believes Osimhen can achieve more than Eto'o, who is arguably the greatest African player of all time.

Victor Osimhen is Africa's number one striker now
Victor Osimhen is Africa's number one striker now Pulse Nigeria

Eto'o won the Champions League back-to-back with Barcelona and Inter Milan, while he also won league titles with the club. He also won the African player of the year four times and the Africa Cup of Nations two times.

Still, Oliseh insists Osimhen has what it takes to surpass the ex-Chelsea star's achievements.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder says he had always believed in Osimhen's talents even before the 23-year-old had his breakthrough.

"But there is one player at the moment I had wanted to bring in just before I resigned as the coach of the Super Eagles, and I'm happy to see him now finally doing his thing, Victor Osimhen", Oliseh said on ATHLST Podcast.

"He can be better than Samuel Eto'o," he continued.

Samuel Eto'o is the Greatest African player of all time
Samuel Eto'o is the Greatest African player of all time Pulse Nigeria

At the international level, Osimhen has scored 14 goals for the Super Eagles, 23 behind record-holder Rashidi Yekini.

As a result, he has been compared to the late Super Eagles great.

Oliseh agrees with the comparison, saying Osimhen has the attribute of Yekini.

"Osimhen is Rashidi Yekini A bit gangly in a type of way, and there's something he does better than Rashidi, which is very rare for a Nigerian striker: the aerial ball.

"Every time I would send the ball to Rashidi to head, especially when I started to know him, the man would jump even higher than I sent it (in order to chest it down). Initially, I didn't understand.

Victor Osimhen is on course to break Rashidi Yekini's record
Victor Osimhen is on course to break Rashidi Yekini's record Goal

Then I understood one thing as we started training together: he didn't trust his heading so much, so he didn't know if he could put it well. He preferred to bring it down.

"And his finishing with the foot -- inside, outside, instep -- very good.

"Now, if you look at Osimhen, what I like about him is that, since Rashidi stopped with the national team, our potency offensively just dropped," Oliseh added.

Joba Ogunwale

