Ex-Super Eagles star Jay-Jay Okocha recounts his famous goal against Oliver Kahn

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha insists he did not intend to embarrass Oliver Kahn when he scored that famous goal against the ex-German goalkeeper.
The former Super Eagles captain scored one of the greatest goals in Bundesliga history.
Twenty-nine years ago, Okocha scored one of the greatest goals in the history of the German Bundesliga.
Magical Jay-Jay
Representing Eintracht Frankfurt then, Okocha beat a couple of defenders with his dribbling skill that left many of them dead, including Khan, before firing a left-footed shot into the net.
Frankfurt won the game that fateful day, beating Karlsruher 3-1, but it was Okocha's strike that grabbed the headlines.
The goal has been talked about for years, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying it is the best goal in German football history.
Okocha's intention was pure
But while the goal will forever remain in the Bundesliga folklore, Okocha insists that was not his intention. Speaking before presenting the goal of the year at the CAF Awards, Okocha said he was happy the ball went in because it was not the intention to hold on to the ball for too long.
"I didn't mean to hold on to the ball for that long, but I am glad it went in," Okocha said at the CAF Awards.
"I took my time, but I could not imagine if it had not gone in, he added.
Okocha went on to make 116 appearances for Frankfurt, scoring 25 goals and recording 18 assists. The ex-Super Eagles star also played for clubs like Paris Saint Germain, Fenerbahce and Bolton Wanderers during his career.
