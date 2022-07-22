Ex-Super Eagles star Jay-Jay Okocha recounts his famous goal against Oliver Kahn

Twenty-nine years ago, Okocha scored one of the greatest goals in the history of the German Bundesliga.

Magical Jay-Jay

Representing Eintracht Frankfurt then, Okocha beat a couple of defenders with his dribbling skill that left many of them dead, including Khan, before firing a left-footed shot into the net.

Frankfurt won the game that fateful day, beating Karlsruher 3-1, but it was Okocha's strike that grabbed the headlines.

The goal has been talked about for years, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying it is the best goal in German football history.

Okocha's intention was pure

But while the goal will forever remain in the Bundesliga folklore, Okocha insists that was not his intention. Speaking before presenting the goal of the year at the CAF Awards, Okocha said he was happy the ball went in because it was not the intention to hold on to the ball for too long.

"I didn't mean to hold on to the ball for that long, but I am glad it went in," Okocha said at the CAF Awards.

"I took my time, but I could not imagine if it had not gone in, he added.

