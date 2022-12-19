ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh snubs Messi and Ronaldo, picks World Cup star as GOAT

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Sunday Oliseh believes that neither Messi nor Ronaldo is the GOAT, picking Brazilian World Cup winner, Pele, as the GOAT of the football elders

Sunday Oliseh picks Pele ahead of Messi and Ronaldo as his GOAT
Sunday Oliseh picks Pele ahead of Messi and Ronaldo as his GOAT

Super Eagles ex-midfielder and ex-coach Sunday Oliseh has weighed in on the debate about the greatest footballer of all time, and decided to ignore the modern greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in making his choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Despite Messi’s recent brilliant performance at the World Cup which earned him his second World Cup Golden ball, Oliseh believes that there is someone still ahead of the Argentine.

The former Ajax and Juventus midfielder has said that he recognises only Pele, the Brazilian who has won the World Cup three times as the GOAT of football, and the one who current footballers look to for inspiration to excel.

Speaking to AriseTV, Oliseh who served on the FIFA Technical Study Group for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, said he would stand by his choice despite drawbacks he expects to face from younger football fans who never saw the great man play, and also said he believed that Pele would never be eclipsed in football history.

Brazilian fans in Qatar paying homage to their greatest ever player Pele
Brazilian fans in Qatar paying homage to their greatest ever player Pele AFP

“This is what everybody is getting inspiration from to excel in their football careers. His name is Pele. He is the greatest player of All Time, G.O.A.T.

“You cannot win three world cups, and anybody will want to compete with you.

“I know people, especially the young ones, will not be happy with my choice, but those of us who are elderly can identify with him.”

Pele won three World Cups with Brazil and countless other titles with Brazilian club Santos, as well as a host of individual awards.

He is one of the few people in the World who can say that they have won consecutive World titles, something that Kylian Mbappe almost achieved with France in Qatar 2022.

For all their claim to greatness, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have only one World Cup between them, won by Messi in what is expected to be their last World Cup tournament.

Sunday Oliseh played at two World Cups with Nigeria and won the Olympic gold in 1996
Sunday Oliseh played at two World Cups with Nigeria and won the Olympic gold in 1996 AFP

Oliseh, who represented Nigeria at two World Cups in 1994 and 1998 certainly understands the difficulty of playing in the World Cup and winning even one title, so it is understandable that he picks Pele who has won three as his GOAT.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sunday Oliseh picks Pele ahead of Messi and Ronaldo as his GOAT

    Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh snubs Messi and Ronaldo, picks World Cup star as GOAT

  • Viviane Miedema is the second Arsenal player to suffer an ACL injury in just over a month (PA Images)

    Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

  • Yusuf Ibrahim

    NPFL: Sunshine stars Sign Ibrahim Yusuf from Remo Stars

Recommended articles

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh snubs Messi and Ronaldo, picks World Cup star as GOAT

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh snubs Messi and Ronaldo, picks World Cup star as GOAT

EFL: Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL games

EFL: Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL games

Wizkid set to thrill 17,000 fans at Dubia World Tennis League

Wizkid set to thrill 17,000 fans at Dubia World Tennis League

Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

BREAKING: Nigeria ranked amongst top 10 women’s track nations in the world

BREAKING: Nigeria ranked amongst top 10 women’s track nations in the world

NPFL: Sunshine stars Sign Ibrahim Yusuf from Remo Stars

NPFL: Sunshine stars Sign Ibrahim Yusuf from Remo Stars

BETTING: Sure betting tips from Copa Del Rey

BETTING: Sure betting tips from Copa Del Rey

Sunday Oliseh predicts Super Eagles death if Nigeria fails to qualify for 48 team World Cup in 2026

Sunday Oliseh predicts Super Eagles death if Nigeria fails to qualify for 48 team World Cup in 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Closing ceremony (All you need to know)

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final