Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama set for a return to active football

Although he never officially retired, Enyeama is believed to be retired as he has not played active football since 2018.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner last played for Lille's B team in 2018, and has been without a club since then.

Enyeama out but not done yet

Before then, Enyeama had not played much of top flight football, with his last top flight club being Lille in 2015.

But despite his limited action over the last seven years, Enyeama insists he is not done yet with the beautiful game.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper says he has been training in France and hopes to find a new club in the country before returning to Nigeria next year.

"It's really interesting, yes it is, and I miss football," Enyeama said in an interview on Uyo's Comfort 95.1 FM, as per Fagenwa Sanni.

"So I would like to return to it, first with a team here in France, because I trained here in Lille and back when I was in Akwa Ibom.

Enyeama to end career with Akwa Ibom?

Enyeama broke onto the scene with Enyimba in Nigeria's Professional Football League (NPFL). And having enjoyed success during his time with the People's Elephants, Enyeama revealed he would love to end his career on the domestic scene with Akwa United.

"And I will come back to Nigeria next year. So if Akwa United needs a goalkeeper for 4-5 months, yes, I have the opportunity to play for free," Enyeamad added.