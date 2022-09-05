Former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama has expressed his desire to return to active football despite his inactivity in the last four years.
Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama set for a return to active football
The 40-year-old has not played since 2018 but is interested in returning to professional football.
Read Also
Although he never officially retired, Enyeama is believed to be retired as he has not played active football since 2018.
The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner last played for Lille's B team in 2018, and has been without a club since then.
Enyeama out but not done yet
Before then, Enyeama had not played much of top flight football, with his last top flight club being Lille in 2015.
But despite his limited action over the last seven years, Enyeama insists he is not done yet with the beautiful game.
The former Enyimba goalkeeper says he has been training in France and hopes to find a new club in the country before returning to Nigeria next year.
"It's really interesting, yes it is, and I miss football," Enyeama said in an interview on Uyo's Comfort 95.1 FM, as per Fagenwa Sanni.
"So I would like to return to it, first with a team here in France, because I trained here in Lille and back when I was in Akwa Ibom.
Enyeama to end career with Akwa Ibom?
Enyeama broke onto the scene with Enyimba in Nigeria's Professional Football League (NPFL). And having enjoyed success during his time with the People's Elephants, Enyeama revealed he would love to end his career on the domestic scene with Akwa United.
"And I will come back to Nigeria next year. So if Akwa United needs a goalkeeper for 4-5 months, yes, I have the opportunity to play for free," Enyeamad added.
It remains to be seen what form Enyeama would return in, but he was Africa's best goalkeeper at his peak. The 40-year-old was one of the few African shot-stoppers who played in Europe's top five leagues, having played for Lille for four years.