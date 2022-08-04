Ex-Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr calls out NFF again after FIFA's ruling

Joba Ogunwale
The German tactician is still at loggerheads with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) eight months after leaving his role.

Gernot Rohr wants his outstanding wages from the NFF
Gernot Rohr wants his outstanding wages from the NFF

Ex-Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is not done with the NFF after he revealed the organisation still owes him outstanding payments.

Rohr has been battling the NFF over his wages since he was sacked as Nigeria's coach in December. Rohr was sacked as the Super Eagles boss last December, but he was owed a backlog of salaries before he was sacked.

Following his sacking, the German tactician took the NFF to FIFA over his unpaid wages and won. The world football governing body ruled in favour of the ex-Bordeaux manager, ordering the NFF to pay him his outstanding wages with interest.

Gernot Rohr (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)
Gernot Rohr (IMAGO/Shengolpixs) Pulse Nigeria

Although the NFF has paid him some of his wages, Rohr revealed he is still expecting the rest of it, including interests.

"I received part of the payments from FIFA but not everything has been paid," Rohr told BBC Sport Africa.

"The ruling already said the interest must be paid, now we are waiting for the outstanding with the interest."

Although the NFF admit they still owe Rohr, the organisation insists they have paid Rohr more than what he deserved.

"Rohr refused to tell the media that he was paid over $250,000 and that the outstanding is actually $127,800, but this is normal, the NFF told BBC Sport Africa.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick and ex-Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr
NFF President Amaju Pinnick and ex-Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr Pulse Nigeria

"We are very optimistic that he will be paid soon and this case will be closed," they added.

Rohr was in charge of Nigeria for five years between 2016 and 2021. The ex-Bayern Munich man led Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup and a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Under the German tactician, the Super Eagles qualifier for every major tournament. Rohr had since been replaced by Jose Peseiro, although Austin Eguavoen initially replaced him temporarily.

