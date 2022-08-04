Ex-Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr calls out NFF again after FIFA's ruling

Rohr has been battling the NFF over his wages since he was sacked as Nigeria's coach in December. Rohr was sacked as the Super Eagles boss last December, but he was owed a backlog of salaries before he was sacked.

Rohr wants his money

Following his sacking, the German tactician took the NFF to FIFA over his unpaid wages and won. The world football governing body ruled in favour of the ex-Bordeaux manager, ordering the NFF to pay him his outstanding wages with interest.

Although the NFF has paid him some of his wages, Rohr revealed he is still expecting the rest of it, including interests.

"I received part of the payments from FIFA but not everything has been paid," Rohr told BBC Sport Africa.

"The ruling already said the interest must be paid, now we are waiting for the outstanding with the interest."

NFF hope to close case with greedy Rohr

Although the NFF admit they still owe Rohr, the organisation insists they have paid Rohr more than what he deserved.

"Rohr refused to tell the media that he was paid over $250,000 and that the outstanding is actually $127,800, but this is normal, the NFF told BBC Sport Africa.

"We are very optimistic that he will be paid soon and this case will be closed," they added.

Rohr was in charge of Nigeria for five years between 2016 and 2021. The ex-Bayern Munich man led Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup and a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.