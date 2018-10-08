Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ex-Russia footballers in probe over cafe assault

Football Ex-Russia footballers in probe over cafe assault

The Russian interior ministry is investigating former football internationals Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev over an incident in a Moscow cafe on Monday that left a civil servant seriously injured.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alexander Kokorin, pictured, and Pavel Mamaev will not face any immediate fallout from Russia's football federation play

Alexander Kokorin, pictured, and Pavel Mamaev will not face any immediate fallout from Russia's football federation

(AFP/File)

The Russian interior ministry is investigating former football internationals Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev over an incident in a Moscow cafe on Monday that left a civil servant seriously injured.

"The investigation is currently establishing all the circumstances of and participants in the incident," the interior ministry said in a statement.

Local media earlier reported that Kokorin and Mamaev, accompanied by a group of friends, attacked trade ministry official Denis Pak after he complained about their behaviour.

The footballers and friends, angered by the rebuke, reportedly threw chairs at Pak, who had to seek medical assistance before going to the police.

There will be no immediate fallout from Russia's football federation (RFU), with official Sergei Anokhin confirming that the body was powerless to discipline Kokorin nor Mamaev as neither is under a centralised contract.

The RFU suspended the pair in July 2016 after a video emerged from a Monte Carlo nightclub where they allegedly spent $296,000 (258,000 euros) on a champagne-fuelled party following Euro 2016, where Russia flopped.

Zenit striker Kokorin, now 27, later apologised for his behaviour and was welcomed back into the national team. He has scored 12 goals in 48 matches for his country, but sat out this year's World Cup with a knee injury.

Krasnodar midfielder Mamaev, 30, last played for the national side at Euro 2016, when they finished bottom of their group.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Argentina star says he will never forget World Cup victory...bullet
2 Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the Month...bullet
3 Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others...bullet

Football

England's Ben Chilwell (centre) won his first international cap against Switzerland last month
Football Leicester's Chilwell replaces Shaw in England squad
Luka Modric has already beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to the FIFA best player award
Football Modric v Ronaldo rematch as Ballon d'Or nominees unveiled
Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called up defenders Cristiano Piccini and Lorenzo Tonelli.
Football Tonelli, Piccini get Italy call for Ukraine, Poland games
Dimitri Payet is back in the France squad after a year out
Football Fekir injury paves way for Payet return to France squad
X
Advertisement