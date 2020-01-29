Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is excited to be in Lagos again ahead of his visit on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Ferdinand is visiting Lagos for a series of events by a beer brand which he represents.

In a Twitter post, the 41-year-old expressed how excited he was with his next visit which was in December 2018 and how much he enjoyed it.

“The last time I came to Lagos, it was such a vibrant city man,” the former defender said.

“Lagos, there is so much going on, there is so much going on, there are so many people and most importantly everyone loves football.”

Ferdinand is visiting Lagos for the Pan-African Finale of the Guinness Night Football campaign on Friday, January 31 which will also have celebrity artistes like Davido, Sauti Sol of Kenya, Bebe Cool of Uganda, Salatiel of Cameroun.

Rio Ferdinand's last visit to Lagos was in December 2018

This will be Ferdinand’s third visit to Nigeria. He first came in 2018 on a two-day visit at the invitation of the then state governor Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Ferdinand had the rare chance of meeting the traditional ruler of Lagos, King Rilwan Akiolu who bestowed on him the title of Chief 'Fiwagboye’ which means ‘character maketh wealth.’

He visited again in December 2018 in his role as an ambassador of the beer brand.