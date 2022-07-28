Ex-Juventus star says Okocha and Ronaldinho are the most skilled players in football history

The ex-PSG stars are two of the most talented players the beautiful game has ever seen.

Ronaldinho and Okocha were teammates at PSG
Former Juventus star Stephen Appiah has named Austin Jay-Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho as the two most talented players he watched. Appiah revealed this in a Q&A with a betting company on Twitter.

Appiah never played with both players, but played against them at the international level. The former Ghana captain came up against Okocha in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers while he was in the Ghana squad that played Brazil at the 2006 World Cup.

And having faced both players, Appiah says they are the most talented players he has ever watched.

When asked who is the most skilled player he ever watched aside from Ronaldinho, Appiah said: Jay-Jay Okocha.

Okocha was one of the most talented players in football history. He was known for his trickery, dribbling and set-piece quality on the ball. The former Super Eagles star played for clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, PSG and Bolton Wanderers during his career.

He was a fan favourite at every of his club. At Eintracht Frankfurt, he is fondly remembered for his goal against Oliver Khan. The ex-Nigerian international left many players dizzy with his incredible skill before firing a left-footed shot past Kahn.

Okocha scored one of the best goals in Bundesliga history
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called the goal the best in Bundesliga history. Okocha also blessed PSG fans with unique talents. At PSG, he played with Ronaldinho before leaving for Bolton Wanderers.

Like Okocha, Ronaldinho was also a magician on the ball, leaving opposition players embarrassed with his incredible skills. The Brazilian won the World Cup, Champions League, FIFA player of the year, Ballon d'Or and La Liga during an illustrious career.

Jay-Jay Okocha pictured with Ronaldinho in 2002
Despite achieving more than his former teammate, Ronaldinho still holds Okocha in high regard. The former Barcelona star once said Okocha and Carlos Valderama were the two number tens he admired.

